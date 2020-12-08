Dana Dane The Legendary Lyricist And Empowering Entrepreneur Wife Dr. Tana M. Session Are On Demand On Own's Black Love





The pair can be seen sharing love and sharing space in their current endeavors in business and entertainment, modeling much needed New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With two major nominations for Outstanding Documentary and Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special, the uber popular Black Love the docu-series gives viewers an intimate look at the highs and lows in the lives of couples in wedlock. The heart-wrenching yet heart-warming episodes which revolve around the nuances of love and marriage airs on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and is currently available On Demand! Viewers can stream wherever they want and whenever they want to watch their favorite couple of the hit vlog Dana Says and Tana Says dish the dirt on how they finagled their romance when one of the two was still attached to another love interest - juicy! Access Black Love's episodes on OWN's digital platform or app on smart devices or smart TVs and watch their love story on the premiere and finale episodes of the fourth season."One of the main love lessons I have learned from almost 100 couples featured in Black Love is the importance of having real, authentic and transparent conversations not only with yourself, but also with your significant other," says Black Love Editorial Director, Dontaira Terrell. "It's terrifying to open up and expose your vulnerabilities."The exposing of vulnerabilities in order to show the connectedness that is established from real and raw emotions metered with unconditional love is what gives the show its edge. In the wake of the pandemic there has been an increase in the divorce rate during the quarantine lockdown. In the wake of rising social injustices against people of color, with emotions running high, stress levels off the meter from the overwhelming tasks of homeschooling children, to financial difficulties, the Black Love docu-series is a welcomed bright-spot of hope. It reveals through couples shared experiences with work and compassion, the deeper issues that plaque relationships can be resolved. Dana and Tana's unique unlikely romance is a perfect example of how uncertainty and ambivalence can become a compelling Cinderella-esque fairytale sprinkled with Black joy.Since the series premiered on August 29, 2017 and heading into its fifth season, Black Love has given its audience candid and insightful sneak-peeks into the private lives of celebrity couples. There's a very diverse group of talent ranging from actors with their spouses like Viola Davis, Tia Mowry, Sterling K. Brown, Richard Lawson and wife Tina Knowles, to some of Hip Hop's royalty, including Reverend Run and DJ Jazzy Jeff. These vital voices in the Black community have shown up for the docu-series to share their wisdoms, worries and wonderment in life-long love, joining Dr. Tana M. Session and Dana Dane in depicting healthy relational bonds for the culture.The pair can be seen sharing love and sharing space in their current endeavors in business and entertainment, modeling much needed Black Excellence for the Black community: Dr. Session is a series contributor to the weekly series, HR In the News, every Sunday on LinkedIn Live www.tanamsession.com and Dana Dane has developed a new product - his 100% sanitary party favor that eliminates germs when blowing out candles - Fan-A-Cake™ online and in stores www.fanacake.com.



