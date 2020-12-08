Texas Hard Rock Duo Icarus Bell  Release Debut Single 'Aces'





Blending aspects of progressive rock and pop, Icarus Bell stylistically recalls '90s hard rock acts, but their emphasis on heavy drum and bass grooves infuses their style with a thrillingly fresh, polished modern sound.



"We love bands like Queens of the Stone Age and Smashing Pumpkins, but when we write we like blending in ambient and electronic elements. As a duo, we don't want to write music where we have to color within the lines. There's no rules." - ALAN ADAMS, ICARUS BELL



Formed of long-time best friends Matt Noveskey (lead vocals, bass, guitars) and Alan Adams (drums and percussion), this isn't the independent duo's first foray into music: Noveskey has belonged to certified platinum alt-rock band



Sonically, Icarus Bell have a modern sensibility. Now they're set to reshape the hard rock landscape by collaborating with a surprisingly diverse range of fellow artists. Their untitled debut album will feature a dazzling series of appearances from all-star musicians including Bumblefoot,



The single was produced by Matt Noveskey, Alan Adams, and Victor Gaspar at Orb Recording Studios in Austin, TX, and was co-written by Icarus Bell, Will Knaak and Paco Estrada. An oﬃcial music video is set to accompany the single's release.



'Aces' by Icarus Bell will be available on all streaming platforms by December 2020.

For further info, contact icarusbellofficial@gmail.com or visit icarusbellofficial.com.

