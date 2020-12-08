Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 08/12/2020

Clint Mansell's "Requiem For A Dream" Soundtrack, Featuring Kronos Quartet, Back On Vinyl For 20th Anniversary

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clint Mansell's haunting score to director Darren Aronofsky's 2000 film Requiem for a Dream, performed by Kronos Quartet, has returned to vinyl for the film's twentieth anniversary year, out now. The soundtrack was originally released on Nonesuch in 2000; the first vinyl edition was released for Record Store Day in 2016 with new artwork and two previously unreleased bonus tracks. The new 2-LP vinyl edition, which also includes the bonus tracks, features the original 2000 soundtrack cover art for the anniversary.

Requiem for a Dream, which stars Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Marlon Wayans, was the second collaboration between Mansell and Aronofsky, following the director's 1997 feature debut, pi. The two would go on to collaborate on The Fountain (2006) and Noah (2014)—both of which also feature Kronos Quartet on the soundtrack—The Wrestler (2008) and Black Swan (2010). Mansell's score for Requiem for a Dream serves to intensify the wide range of emotions that permeate the film. "Brilliant stuff," exclaimed ClassicFM.

"In a homogenized world of brand names and mass production," Mansell said in 2000, "a world where art is always at odds with commerce, it is unbelievably gratifying to work with artists such as Darren Aronofsky and the Kronos Quartet, whose desire to go beyond the norm, beyond the expected, is not tempered by the desire to be commercially palatable."






