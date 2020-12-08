Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 08/12/2020

Gromo Caps Off The Year With Breezy New Single "The Weekend" Featuring Indian-American Songwriter Rhea Raj

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Guatemalan/New York City-based producer Gromo ushers in "The Weekend" with Rhea Raj today on their latest collaboration, fusing their passion for R&B and electronica with the mix's easy-going groove. Raj kickstarts "The Weekend" with her smooth vocals and settles in alongside the song's R&B and tropical sounds. The single is accompanied by an interactive animated emoji video that matches the funk and bounce of the new single. Watch the animated "The Weekend" emoji video here: https://youtu.be/s_2-6mR_bXo

"The Weekend" follows recent Gromo singles "Wake Up" ft. Hush which is built on sparse, bass-rattling trap drums and Hush's melancholic lyrics - a welcome follow up to Gromo's "seductive electrosoul" (PopMatters) song "Slowly" also with Rhea Raj, released earlier this fall.

Next Friday, December 14th Gromo will perform live on Dash Radio's Twitch at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. Save the date and tune in here: https://www.twitch.tv/dashradio

Gromo's music explores the intersection of hip-hop culture and dance music of all shades. His eclectic, future-bound style blends electronic rhythms atop rap swagger, sensual R&B melodies and richly textured production, all while rooted in his rock and metal background. Where others carefully color within the lines, he shatters the canvas, picks up the broken remains and creates a sonic mosaic uniquely his own.

By studying the hip-hop classics—Run-DMC, Eric B. & Rakim, Public Enemy, Wu-Tang Clan—Gromo picked up production elements that would inform his own sound. Gromo's production is also influenced by "Skrillex, Diplo, and GTA who were always blending different styles together," he reflects in an interview with VENTS Magazine.






