Valntna Releases A Powerful And Compelling New Single To Uplift 'Black Kingz' Worldwide





Premiered on BBC

"I deliver a powerful message to shine a light on these issues, empowering all



Produced by Pink Mayne who also helped curate VALNTNA's previous single 'CCW (Confidently Constantly Wrong)', 'Black Kingz' flows with melodic variances guided by her R&B and Soul influences, yet her customs and South London upbringing infiltrate her style making the product nostalgic but current. Guitar melodies work in sync with the chorus staying prominent but subtle, smooth synth pad chords add brightness and fill the track, whilst the trap drums and bouncy 808s add movement creating an emotive lullaby delivered in a honeyed vocal.



With a passion for music stemming from her love of 90's R&B and Soul music, VALNTNA cites some of her influences as Anita Baker, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, and Lauryn Hill. Captivated by soothing harmonies that gently ooze unforgettable melodic hooks, driven by powerful lead vocals, her work today has embodied what she loves most about the material she draws inspiration from, alongside her own unique positioning in today's world as a twenty-something woman with a voice.



VALNTNA is an artist of technique, growth, and emotion, and 'Black Kingz' displays each quality exceptionally. Her ability to openly challenge important topics and call for unity within our communities is bold, impactful and necessary.

ffm.to/blackkingz

www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yROpQAne4k

www.instagram.com/valntnamusic

twitter.com/valntnamusic

www.facebook.com/VALNTNAMUSIC

www.youtube.com/c/VALNTNA

soundcloud.com/valntna

open.spotify.com/artist/2MRXJHWrV72Bd35kawjirn New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Empowering, eloquent and unifying, VALNTNA conveys the world around her with considered hard-hitting lines and soulful softness in new single 'Black Kingz'.Premiered on BBC Radio 1Xtra with DJ Ace, the record made its poignant debut during Black History month ahead of the striking visuals, which are set to release in the last week of October. Lyrically dissecting the obstacles, the pain and suppression of black men, VALNTNA creates an uplifting message of unity, strength and power that can be accessed universally via her soulful and complex singing ability."I deliver a powerful message to shine a light on these issues, empowering all Black Kingz to come together, uplift themselves and each other & embrace the change that is distinctly upon us. Projecting Love, Healing & Unity" says the singer and songwriter from South London.Produced by Pink Mayne who also helped curate VALNTNA's previous single 'CCW (Confidently Constantly Wrong)', 'Black Kingz' flows with melodic variances guided by her R&B and Soul influences, yet her customs and South London upbringing infiltrate her style making the product nostalgic but current. Guitar melodies work in sync with the chorus staying prominent but subtle, smooth synth pad chords add brightness and fill the track, whilst the trap drums and bouncy 808s add movement creating an emotive lullaby delivered in a honeyed vocal.With a passion for music stemming from her love of 90's R&B and Soul music, VALNTNA cites some of her influences as Anita Baker, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, and Lauryn Hill. Captivated by soothing harmonies that gently ooze unforgettable melodic hooks, driven by powerful lead vocals, her work today has embodied what she loves most about the material she draws inspiration from, alongside her own unique positioning in today's world as a twenty-something woman with a voice.VALNTNA is an artist of technique, growth, and emotion, and 'Black Kingz' displays each quality exceptionally. Her ability to openly challenge important topics and call for unity within our communities is bold, impactful and necessary.ffm.to/blackkingzwww.youtube.com/watch?v=9yROpQAne4kwww.instagram.com/valntnamusictwitter.com/valntnamusicwww.facebook.com/VALNTNAMUSICwww.youtube.com/c/VALNTNAsoundcloud.com/valntnaopen.spotify.com/artist/2MRXJHWrV72Bd35kawjirn



