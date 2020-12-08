Sony/ATV Extends Global Deal With Mark Ralph





Among his many accolades, Mark was nominated for an Ivor Novello Award in 2016 for PRS Most Performed Work for his work on the single "King" by Years & Years, and in the same year he won Producer of the Year at the UK A&R Awards in London. In addition, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK announced it has renewed its worldwide publishing deal with renowned, Ivor Novello-nominated songwriter, producer and musician Mark Ralph.Mark Ralph is a legendary British record producer and songwriter who has worked with celebrated artists across various genres including Jess Glynne, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Becky Hill, Usher, Tom Walker, Clean Bandit, Georgia and Rudimental, among many others.Mark has worked on five UK No.1 singles, from his involvement with Rudimental (" These Days "), Years & Years ("King") and Clean Bandit ("Rockabye," " Rather Be " and " Symphony "), making him one of the UK's most successful producers and songwriters today."The six years I've spent with Sony/ATV thus far has been fruitful and exciting, in equal measure," Mark Ralph said. "During my journey from artist through to songwriter/producer, David Ventura has consistently been there for me in a hugely pro-active capacity, and I owe him and the whole of the Sony/ATV team a debt of gratitude for the success I've experienced over that period. I'm excited to be extending our relationship and look forward to building upon everything we've achieved so far.""I have been lucky to be involved and watch Mark become one of the most in-demand songwriters and producers on the planet," said Sony/ATV UK President, Co-Managing Director David Ventura. "His work ethic is exemplary, often in sessions all weekend and Mark's studio "Club Ralph" has been a sanctuary, creating so many incredible collaborations, with Clean Bandit, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Georgia, Martin Solveig, Becky Hill and RAYE to name a few! Mark has a unique understanding and genius ear for how artists want their music to sound. I feel truly proud of the relationship we have forged with Mark and Phil during these last years and we are all buzzing for the years to come."Sony/ATV UK and Europe A&R Manager, Sarah Gabrielli said, "Mark is an absolute legend, a genius producer and it's been a real pleasure to work with him, alongside Phil and Jed. I am very much looking forward to the music ahead!"Manager Philip Morais, said, "Over the last 6 years, with Sony/ATV's support, Mark has established himself as one of the UK's best writer producers. We are excited to be working with David and the team again, to not only replicate the success achieved, but to better our accomplishments. We look forward getting started."Among his many accolades, Mark was nominated for an Ivor Novello Award in 2016 for PRS Most Performed Work for his work on the single "King" by Years & Years, and in the same year he won Producer of the Year at the UK A&R Awards in London. In addition, " Rockabye " by Clean Bandit was nominated for both Best British Single and British Artist Video of the Year at the 2017 Brit Awards.



