Lola Lennox Releases New Single "La La Love Me" (Co-Produced By Annie Lennox)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter and musician, Lola Lennox releases brand new single "La La Love Me" today.Written by Lola Lennox and Carl Ryden, "La La Love Me" is produced by Annie Lennox alongside Dan Muckala and Braeden Wright. It follows Lola's critically acclaimed summer single "Back At Wrong" which she performed on The Kelly Clarkson show on NBC and received high rotation on Radio 2 (who added it to their A playlist).Showcasing both Lola's powerful voice and her inherent aptitude for song-writing, "La La Love Me" is an ode to escapism bedded in a soundscape filled with joyous colour and cascading melodies. Drawing on Lola's predilection to daydream, it explores the concept of longing for a love that elevates one's heart, mind and soul."I tend to daydream. As a songwriter I'm drawn to stepping out of the world around me to fantasise about situations that are intoxicating and immersive, like the way a certain smell can take you back to a memory from childhood. I like to indulge in exploring states of being that whisk you away… We have all experienced the phase between attraction and commitment, where love has not yet been expressed and the uncertainty of the future makes you flip between bliss and anxiety, via a chemical rush. 'La La Love Me' captures the fervent wishes for love, real love. The kind that makes each day feel like a celebration and conjures an appetite for life." - Lola LennoxEarmarked as an artist to watch by everyone from The Sunday Times, Music Week and NME to Vogue Italia, Wonderland Magazine and Numero, Lola Lennox will be releasing her debut EP in 2021. The long player project will feature both "La La Love Me" and "Back At Wrong" alongside brand new tracks recorded in sessions with the likes of Eg White (Florence & the Machine, Sam Smith), Dan Wilson (Adele) and Dan Muckala (Leona Lewis, LeAnn Rimes). Music has been in Lola's blood from as long as she can remember. She has played the piano and sung from seven years old, written songs from the age of fifteen, and earned a place at the Royal Academy of Music. 2020 saw Lola duet with her mother, Annie Lennox, for their much talked about performance of " There Must Be An Angel " for Global Citizen One World: Together At Home to an audience of over 270 million viewers. While in 2019 she collaborated with Goldfrapp's Will Gregory on the soundtrack for the "Serengeti" docu-series, which was narrated by Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong and aired in over 35 countries around the world (including the UK on BBC and the U.S. on Discover Network).



