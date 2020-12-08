Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 08/12/2020

Paris Jackson Makes Late-Night Television Debut!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paris Jackson made her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing "let down" from her debut album wilted [Republic Records]. Upon its release, wilted received widespread critical acclaim and climbed to #1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart. Filmed at the world-famous Viper Room on the Sunset Strip, the performance illuminates the nuances of her presence and understated, yet palpable star-power.

While Paris hails from one of the most successful families in music history, she is best known for her activism, acting & modeling work, the latter of which has seen her front campaigns for international brands like Calvin Klein, grace the cover of top fashion magazines, including numerous Vogue and Harper's Bazaar titles, and make her runway debut earlier this year at Jean-Paul Gaultier's final show.
On the acting front, Paris has taken on several TV and film roles, collaborating with acclaimed industry professionals, including Lee Daniels, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, and Rachel Winters.
Aside from music, Paris' biggest passion has always been in using her platform to shine light on causes important to her, notably going off script while presenting at the Grammy Awards and MTV VMAs, to highlight the Dakota Access Pipeline and events of racial injustice in Charlottesville, respectively.
Paris also serves as an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) and is passionate about continuing her godmother's legacy of ridding the stigma and finding a cure for the HIV/AIDS pandemic.






Most read news of the week
Nothing But Thieves Share Phobia (Wuh Oh Remix); Autumn 2021 UK, Ireland And European Tour On Sale Now
Little Steven &The Disciples Of Soul's Thrilling Live Concert Album "Μacca To Mecca" Will Be Released January 29
Country Music Icon Wynonna Judd Partners with CeleBriDy Brands to Launch "Harmony" CBD Products
Ramsey Lewis Presents Ramsey Lewis In Soul Town Live Stream Concert
Clay Walker Shares First New Music Video In A Decade With "Need A Bar Sometimes"
Shawn Mendes Releases Brand New Album "Wonder"
Tchami Drops 'Praise' Music Video With Gunna
Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Share New "Oh Santa!"
Black Eyed Peas Team Up With Shakira In New Music Video For "Girl Like Me"!


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185850 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019619464874268 secs