Paris Jackson Makes Late-Night Television Debut!

Paris also serves as an Ambassador for the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paris Jackson made her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing "let down" from her debut album wilted [Republic Records]. Upon its release, wilted received widespread critical acclaim and climbed to #1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart. Filmed at the world-famous Viper Room on the Sunset Strip, the performance illuminates the nuances of her presence and understated, yet palpable star-power.While Paris hails from one of the most successful families in music history, she is best known for her activism, acting & modeling work, the latter of which has seen her front campaigns for international brands like Calvin Klein, grace the cover of top fashion magazines, including numerous Vogue and Harper's Bazaar titles, and make her runway debut earlier this year at Jean-Paul Gaultier's final show.On the acting front, Paris has taken on several TV and film roles, collaborating with acclaimed industry professionals, including Lee Daniels, Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, and Rachel Winters.Aside from music, Paris' biggest passion has always been in using her platform to shine light on causes important to her, notably going off script while presenting at the Grammy Awards and MTV VMAs, to highlight the Dakota Access Pipeline and events of racial injustice in Charlottesville, respectively.Paris also serves as an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) and is passionate about continuing her godmother's legacy of ridding the stigma and finding a cure for the HIV/AIDS pandemic.



