Bryan Ferry Releases New Live Album 'Royal Albert Hall 2020'





Earlier in the year he had released 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall 1974', an historic album capturing the intense energy of his debut solo tour. Thirty-six years later, 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall 2020' celebrates Ferry's twin careers as a classic songwriter and unique musical stylist.



The album will be available on CD, double vinyl and digitally from https://bryanferry.com/, with all proceeds being shared between Bryan Ferry's band and crew members in an effort to support them until they can perform live again.

Pre-order now and receive a free bonus track - 'Sign of the Times', recorded in Glasgow in early 2020.



'Royal Albert Hall 2020' track list:

1. The Thrill Of It All

2. You Can Dance

3. Pyjamarama

4. Out Of The Blue

5. Sign Of The Times

6. The Bogus Man

7. Casanova

8. Limbo

9. Just Like You

10. Same Old Scene

11.

12. Your Painted Smile

13. Make You Feel My Love

14. Dance Away

15. Avalon

16. Street Life

17. Virginia Plain

18. Editions Of You

