Bryan Ferry Releases New Live Album 'Royal Albert Hall 2020'

Today Bryan ferry announces the new release 'Royal Albert Hall 2020, out April 2nd 2021. Ferry's concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, London in March earlier this year were the triumphant culmination of the UK leg of a scheduled world tour that would be suddenly curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Preceded by concerts in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and Leicester, Ferry and his band showcased a new set of songs drawn from his solo career and the iconic Roxy Music
catalogue, some recorded live for the first time, and to celebrate this Ferry will be releasing 'Royal Albert Hall 2020', with all proceeds being shared between his crew and band members to help support them whilst live shows are not possible.
Earlier in the year he had released 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall 1974', an historic album capturing the intense energy of his debut solo tour. Thirty-six years later, 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall 2020' celebrates Ferry's twin careers as a classic songwriter and unique musical stylist.
The album will be available on CD, double vinyl and digitally from https://bryanferry.com/, with all proceeds being shared between Bryan Ferry's band and crew members in an effort to support them until they can perform live again.
Pre-order now and receive a free bonus track - 'Sign of the Times', recorded in Glasgow in early 2020.
'Royal Albert Hall 2020' track list:
1. The Thrill Of It All
2. You Can Dance
3. Pyjamarama
4. Out Of The Blue
5. Sign Of The Times
6. The Bogus Man
7. Casanova
8. Limbo
9. Just Like You
10. Same Old Scene
11. Hiroshima
Mon Amour
12. Your Painted Smile
13. Make You Feel My Love
14. Dance Away
15. Avalon
16. Street Life
17. Virginia Plain
18. Editions Of You
