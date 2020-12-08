Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 08/12/2020

DaBwoi Fane Drops New Single "OMD"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Musical artist DaBwoi Fane drops latest single "OMD '' This single is off of DaBwoi's upcoming EP, Super Solid, recorded in Grand Rapids Studios.
"OMD" is a modern-day rap track, a little different than what people are used to hearing. DaBwoi decides to tell more of his story of hardships, hard work, and being aware of the change in people's sound.

DaBwoi has always stood for and represented being "stand up" or solid individual. "OMD '' and Super Solid speak to obstacles in DaBwoi's life and going through rough times, which gave him the character to build himself up to be the person he is today.
Listen to "OMD" on Spotify and all other major platforms.

DaBwoi Fane is an emerging artist out of Grand Rapids, Mi by way of Muskegon, Mi. Formally known as Profane S. flames, he signed his first independent contract with Game Face Entertainment in 2010, an independent company out of Indianapolis, In. With the label, he would release a series of mixtapes (Never Get Enough, M.O.B.B. & For The Love) respectively from 2010-2015, gaining buzz throughout the internet and Midwest in general. After taking a short break from music and revaluation of his moves in music, he met business guru Douglas Leech in 2019. Doug & DaBwoi Fane started Bank Talk Records, later releasing DaBwoi Fane's debut album "Holy Matrimony".






