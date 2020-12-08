Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/12/2020

Blistering Sophomore New Release From Mandolero: All One Now- Available December 15th, 2020

Blistering Sophomore New Release From Mandolero: All One Now- Available December 15th, 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Announcing the release of All One Now from acclaimed recording artist Mandolero on Mtn Rural Records, available December 15th 2020.
The sophomore release from Mandolero, All One Now raises several thoughts and connections through relaxing and moving sounds. Continuing down the acid twang path, this psychedelic americana album is the perfect backdrop to ever activity. Poignant songwriting and dialed in effects make this a must have for every listener.

The title is perfectly fitting as it bites through a time when the world has almost never been more divided. There are several COVID themes running through this body of work, yet it seems most were penned prior to this chapter.The album opens with a mellow and soothing tune called Right Now the first single of the LP, moving into the more raucous Turning Green. The LP follows a mellow to dramatic theme throughout. Ideas brings this americana work back to bluegrass roots, ending with the blistering and unrefined Mindflow.

We have been listening non-stop and recommend adding this to your music rotation. Find this recording available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon, as well as your favorite listening spots.






Most read news of the week
Nothing But Thieves Share Phobia (Wuh Oh Remix); Autumn 2021 UK, Ireland And European Tour On Sale Now
Little Steven &The Disciples Of Soul's Thrilling Live Concert Album "Μacca To Mecca" Will Be Released January 29
Country Music Icon Wynonna Judd Partners with CeleBriDy Brands to Launch "Harmony" CBD Products
Clay Walker Shares First New Music Video In A Decade With "Need A Bar Sometimes"
Shawn Mendes Releases Brand New Album "Wonder"
Tchami Drops 'Praise' Music Video With Gunna
Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Share New "Oh Santa!"
Black Eyed Peas Team Up With Shakira In New Music Video For "Girl Like Me"!
Disclosure's Own VIP Remix Of "Watch Your Step" Ft. Kelis Is Out Today


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1900220 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012590885162354 secs