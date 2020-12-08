Blistering Sophomore New Release From Mandolero: All One Now- Available December 15th, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Announcing the release of All One Now from acclaimed recording artist Mandolero on Mtn Rural Records, available December 15th 2020.

The sophomore release from Mandolero, All One Now raises several thoughts and connections through relaxing and moving sounds. Continuing down the acid twang path, this psychedelic americana album is the perfect backdrop to ever activity. Poignant songwriting and dialed in effects make this a must have for every listener.



The title is perfectly fitting as it bites through a time when the world has almost never been more divided. There are several COVID themes running through this body of work, yet it seems most were penned prior to this chapter.The album opens with a mellow and soothing tune called Right Now the first single of the LP, moving into the more raucous Turning Green. The LP follows a mellow to dramatic theme throughout. Ideas brings this americana work back to bluegrass roots, ending with the blistering and unrefined Mindflow.



We have been listening non-stop and recommend adding this to your music rotation. Find this recording available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon, as well as your favorite listening spots.



