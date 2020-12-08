Shawn Mendes Releases Surprise Album, Wonder (Deluxe) Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, GRAMMY nominated multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes
released his surprise deluxe album, Wonder (Deluxe), via Island Records/Universal Music. The surprise release follows the debut of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Wonder. Get it here. The special deluxe album features two additional songs, "The Christmas Song
" with Camila
Cabello and Shawn's cover of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You (BBC Live Version)", as well as the acoustic version and Surf Mesa Remix of "Wonder
" and six additional performances live from Wonder: The Experience.
Alongside the deluxe album release, Shawn also surprised fans on Saturday with the release of "The Christmas Song
" with Camila
Cabello. Watch the new accompanying video here (shot by Mendes, and directed by Tarzan). The cover song will be used a way to give back this holiday season. For every ten million streams of "The Christmas Song
" by Shawn and Camila, during the period commencing December 5, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2020, $10,000 USD will be donated to Feeding America
through The Shawn Mendes
Foundation, a project of the Social Impact Fund, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, starting with an initial donation of $100,000 USD.
On December 6th, Shawn performed a livestream benefit concert, Wonder: The Experience, through the American Express UNSTAGED series, which celebrated the release of Wonder. The virtual storyteller event was the final performance of Shawn's Wonder Residencies, which also included performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
and BBC Radio
1's Live Lounge. You can watch performances from the livestream here, including lead single "Wonder," new songs "Always Been You" and "Dream," as well as additional tracks from Shawn's new album Wonder.
Most recently, Shawn and his longtime manager, Andrew Gertler, partnered with Netflix to release "IN WONDER" globally on November 23rd. The debut feature length documentary, a TIFF special event selection, from acclaimed music video director Grant Singer (The Weeknd, Lorde, Sam Smith), is a portrait of Mendes' life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey. Executive produced by Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes, & Ben Winston; produced by Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James
Haygood. Mendes and Gertler produced the film under their newly announced film and television production company Permanent Content, which will develop scripted and documentary projects "focused on issues that impact or are important to today's youth." Shawn, in partnership with SMF, also announced an official annual TIFF award at the festival, given to an emerging or young filmmaker for excellence in creating a film that focuses on world issues important to the youth of today.
Wonder (Deluxe) - Track List:
Intro
Wonder
Higher
24 Hours
Teach Me How To Love
Call My Friends
Dream
Song For No One
Monster (Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber)
305
Always Been You
Piece Of You
Look Up At The Stars
Can't Imagine
The Christmas Song (Shawn Mendes & Camila
Cabello)
Can't Take My Eyes Off You (BBC Live Version)
Wonder (Acoustic)
Wonder (Surf Mesa Remix)
Intro (Live From The Wonder Residencies)
Wonder(Live From The Wonder Residencies)
Dream
(Live From The Wonder Residencies)
Song For No One (Live From The Wonder Residencies)
Always Been You (Live From The Wonder Residencies)
Look Up At The Stars (Live From The Wonder Residencies)
GRAMMY nominated Toronto born multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes
released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Wonder, in December 2020 to rave reviews. His self-titled third album was released in May 2018. The certified platinum album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as multiple additional worldwide markets. It shot to #1 on iTunes in more than 80 countries immediately upon release. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018 and made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive #1 albums. Shawn was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "In My Blood
" and "Best Pop Vocal Album" for SHAWN MENDES. Most recently, Shawn was nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for his single with Camila
Cabello, "Señorita." The song debuted at #1 on iTunes worldwide and broke Spotify's record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet in its history, going on to become the most streamed song on Spotify in 2019. The hit nabbed the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart as well as #1 at Top 40 & Hot AC Radio. Last summer Shawn debuted his certified platinum single, "If I Can't Have You," at #1 on iTunes and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With "Señorita" at #1 and "If I Can't Have You
" at #2, Shawn is the first male solo artist ever to simultaneously hold the #1 and #2 place on the Top 40 chart. In April 2017, Shawn released his 3x platinum hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 7x platinum single "Stitches." Throughout his career, Shawn has achieved 3 consecutive #1 album debuts, 3 platinum albums, and 11+ consecutive platinum and multi-platinum singles. Worldwide, he has sold over 27 million albums, 242 million singles, and has amassed over 50 billion global streams and over 9 billion YouTube views. Shawn has completed three sold-out world tours with over two million tickets sold, selling out legendary stadiums and arenas including NYC's Madison Square
Garden and London's O2 Arena
in minutes. On his most recent tour, he sold out his first ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto. The tour began in March 2019, with over 100 dates across the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. Shawn has nearly 50 Billion global streams and 8.6 billion video views. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Time 100 Most Influential". In 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.
In 2019 Shawn launched The Shawn Mendes
Foundation, which seeks to inspire Shawn's audience, the youth generation of today—to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change.