Mariah Carey Talks About Her New Book On The Tonight Show



Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" on Top40-Charts.com!



The Tonight Show Starring New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Carey talks about her new book The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the success of her chart-topping song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and the Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special featuring stars like Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish.Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" on Top40-Charts.com!The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!



