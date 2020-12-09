John Legend To Host NBC's "Global Citizen Prize Awards" On December 19, 2020



The telecast, from Global Citizen will honor those making extraordinary efforts to lift up the world's most vulnerable, inspire others to stand up and take action, help end extreme poverty and make the world a better place. The special will re-air on MSNBC on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, as well as on Dec. 31 at 12 a.m. ET/PT.



The special will feature performances from Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, and Tori Kelly. Those making appearances include John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more.



The "Countdown to the Prize" digital pre-show, hosted by "Access Hollywood's" Scott Evans, will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the artists, special packages on the Global Citizen Prize winners and a virtual red carpet. The pre-show will stream at 7:30 p.m. ET on Facebook and Twitter.



Companies including Cisco, P&G and Citi have also joined the Global Citizen Prize. This year's Global Citizen Prize will be recognized across six categories, including Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.



· Global Citizen of the Year: Celebrates an individual who has proven exceptional and sustained impact toward the end of extreme poverty and its systemic causes.



· Global Citizen Prize for World Leader: Honors a political figure who advocates for and has implemented policy changes that have improved the lives of those living in poverty. Finalists for this year's prize include



· Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader: Honors an individual in the business community who has combined business goals with positive human impact.



· Global Citizen Artist of the Year: Honors a creative individual or group using their platform and their work to create change not only through conversation but meaningful impact.



· Cisco Youth Leadership Award: Established by Cisco and Global Citizen, celebrates an individual 18-30 who has contributed meaningfully toward the goal of ending extreme poverty in their community. The award includes a $250,000 prize paid to the organization to which the individual contributes. This year's finalists include Founder and President of Virtualahan, Ryan Gersava (Philippines); Founder and CEO of the Myna Mahila Foundation, Suhani Jalota (India); and Founder and Managing



· Global Citizen Country Hero Award: Celebrates individuals around the world who have shown exceptional commitment to achieving the Global Goals and championing the most vulnerable. The award will be presented in Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa, Australia and Mexico. Country Hero Awardees include Burnet



In addition, Global Citizen Prize is introducing three awards, selected by Global Citizen and a team of advisors, that recognize individuals or organizations who have demonstrated exceptional impact over the preceding year, creating positive change and inspiring others through compassion, innovation and unwavering dedication in their respective fields.



They include:



· Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy: Honors a philanthropist or philanthropic group who has shown extraordinary leadership, stepping forward to accelerate their giving in support of the world's biggest challenges and in pursuit of achieving the United Nations Global Goals.



· Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education: Honors an individual or organization who has excelled in creating positive change through an artistic or educational endeavor.



· Global Citizen Prize for Activism: Honors an individual or organization whose activism has driven significant and exemplary impact for society at a local or global level.



Global Citizen has also launched the #My2020Hero social media campaign, inviting everyone to honor the people in their lives who have done something special during this difficult year to support them, their community or the world as we take a moment together to focus on gratitude and hope.



"Global Citizen Prize Awards" will air on broadcasters across the globe, including NBC in the United States, and CTV, Digicel, Insight TV, Mediacorp, SABC, SKY Media, TRACE Anglophone West Africa, Viacom and Vodafone in Africa, Asia, Canada, Central America, India,



