Amazon Music Reveals #12DaysofPaul For McCartney III



Across 12 cities around the world, Amazon



Fans will then be invited to record their own versions of these unreleased new songs and submit them to paulmccartney.com/12DaysofPaul and on socials using the hashtag #12DaysofPaul and tagging @PaulMcCartney.



Select versions will be posted at paulmccartney.com/12DaysofPaul and on Paul McCartney's socials each day, highlighting the best and most inspired performances of these new songs. In partnership with GRAMMY U®, a community fostered by the Recording Academy® to help prepare college students for their careers in the music industry through networking, educational programs and performance opportunities, members have been invited to share their talents by posting their interpretations as the murals are revealed.



Already, murals have been revealed in London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sydney and Toronto, and fans can find images of the murals here to view without leaving their homes. More murals and sheet music will be revealed in additional cities in the coming days along; a full schedule can be found below. For more information, please visit paulmccartney.com/12DaysofPaul.



To coincide with this campaign, Amazon



Hailed by Rolling Stone as "a laid-back gem" and by Salon as a "spectacular return to form," McCartney III is a stripped back, self-produced and, quite literally, solo work in the tradition of 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II. Recorded earlier this year during "Rockdown" in Sussex, McCartney III is mostly built from live takes of Paul on vocals and guitar or piano, overdubbing his bass playing, drumming, etc. atop that foundation.



Just as McCartney's classic 1970 solo debut marked Paul's return to basics in the wake of the biggest band break-up in musical history, and the 1980 avant-garde masterpiece McCartney II rose from the ashes of Wings, McCartney III finds Paul back on his own, turning unexpected circumstances into a personal snapshot of a timeless artist at a unique point in history.



#12DaysofPaul Calendar/Tracklisting

12/4: London, ENG: "Long Tailed Winter Bird"

12/5: Los Angeles, CA: "

12/6: Mexico City, MX: "Pretty Boys"

12/7: Sydney, AUS: "Women & Wives"

12/8: Toronto, ON: "Lavatory Lil"

12/9: Berlin, DE: ???

12/10: New York, NY: ???

12/11: Tokyo, JP: ???

12/12: Chicago, IL: ???

12/13: Paris, FR: ???

12/14: Rio, BR: ???

12/15: Liverpool, ENG: ??? New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Amazon Music is excited to reveal #12DaysofPaul, an innovative global street art campaign inspired by the legendary Paul McCartney's highly anticipated new album, McCartney III, set for release on December 18.Across 12 cities around the world, Amazon Music will reveal physical murals, featuring the sheet music for as yet unheard songs that will appear on Paul's first new album since 2018's #1 charting Egypt Station.Fans will then be invited to record their own versions of these unreleased new songs and submit them to paulmccartney.com/12DaysofPaul and on socials using the hashtag #12DaysofPaul and tagging @PaulMcCartney.Select versions will be posted at paulmccartney.com/12DaysofPaul and on Paul McCartney's socials each day, highlighting the best and most inspired performances of these new songs. In partnership with GRAMMY U®, a community fostered by the Recording Academy® to help prepare college students for their careers in the music industry through networking, educational programs and performance opportunities, members have been invited to share their talents by posting their interpretations as the murals are revealed.Already, murals have been revealed in London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sydney and Toronto, and fans can find images of the murals here to view without leaving their homes. More murals and sheet music will be revealed in additional cities in the coming days along; a full schedule can be found below. For more information, please visit paulmccartney.com/12DaysofPaul.To coincide with this campaign, Amazon Music has launched [RE]DISCOVER Paul McCartney, a brand-new, expertly curated playlist of McCartney's music, available exclusively to Amazon Music customers. A career-spanning collection of Paul's solo work, [RE]DISCOVER Paul McCartney is an eclectic and essential collection of the essential solo work from one of the most successful composers and performers of all time.Hailed by Rolling Stone as "a laid-back gem" and by Salon as a "spectacular return to form," McCartney III is a stripped back, self-produced and, quite literally, solo work in the tradition of 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II. Recorded earlier this year during "Rockdown" in Sussex, McCartney III is mostly built from live takes of Paul on vocals and guitar or piano, overdubbing his bass playing, drumming, etc. atop that foundation.Just as McCartney's classic 1970 solo debut marked Paul's return to basics in the wake of the biggest band break-up in musical history, and the 1980 avant-garde masterpiece McCartney II rose from the ashes of Wings, McCartney III finds Paul back on his own, turning unexpected circumstances into a personal snapshot of a timeless artist at a unique point in history.#12DaysofPaul Calendar/Tracklisting12/4: London, ENG: "Long Tailed Winter Bird"12/5: Los Angeles, CA: " Find My Way 12/6: Mexico City, MX: "Pretty Boys"12/7: Sydney, AUS: "Women & Wives"12/8: Toronto, ON: "Lavatory Lil"12/9: Berlin, DE: ???12/10: New York, NY: ???12/11: Tokyo, JP: ???12/12: Chicago, IL: ???12/13: Paris, FR: ???12/14: Rio, BR: ???12/15: Liverpool, ENG: ???



