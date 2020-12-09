Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 09/12/2020

Claire Rosinkranz Releases BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd (Remixes)

Claire Rosinkranz Releases BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd (Remixes)
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York, NY (December 8th, 2020) - Gen Z singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz has released her BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd (Remixes) which features guest appearances from artists including Jeremy Zucker, Rakeem Miles, ROLE MODEL & Hauskey. The release kicked off earlier today with an exclusive premiere of the "BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd" remix ft ROLE MODEL on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 Radio.

At just 16 years old, California native Claire Rosinkranz propelled to the forefront of conversation this summer when her song "Backyard Boy" organically went viral on TikTok, inspiring over 3 million video recreations. In addition to generating over 50 million Spotify streams, the song captured #1 on the Spotify Global and U.S. Viral 50 Charts.

Independently released in June, her BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd EP quickly amassed over 70 million global streams landing her a record deal with slowplay/Republic Records.

With outlets like BuzzFeed, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Coup de Main and Genius chronicling her rapid rise, Claire Rosinkranz is poised to become one of the year's most unexpected and signifi
cant breakout acts. Listen to BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd beow:


BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd (Remixes) Tracklist:
1. Backyard Boy (with Jeremy Zucker)
2. Tough Guy (with Rakeem Miles)
3. BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd (with ROLE MODEL)
4. Seriouslaaay (with Hauskey)






