Miley Cyrus, Maluma, Bernie Sanders, & Lilly Singh To Present At Billboard Women In Music Event

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Billboard today revealed the star-studded list of presenters and performers who will make an appearance at its 15th Annual Billboard Women in Music
Event, including Chloe
x Halle, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Maluma, Dolly Parton, Bernie Sanders, and Lilly Singh. Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, will present Cardi B
with Billboard's Woman of the Year top honor, which is awarded to an act whose music, performances, cultural influence and activism has defined the year. Hosted by singer-songwriter and acclaimed director and producer Teyana Taylor, the high-profile event is held in conjunction with the release of Billboard's Women in Music
issue and will stream live December 10, 2020 on billboardwomeninmusic.com at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will present his staunch supporter Dua Lipa
with the Powerhouse Award, which recognizes an act whose music dominated streaming, sales, radio, and the conversation this year. The pop superstar will deliver an electrifying performance of her hit "Boys Will Be Boys." Sister duo Chloe
x Halle, recipients of the Rising Star Award Presented by Honda, which honors a fast-rising act that's already shaping the culture and promises to grow its influence for years to come, will perform "Baby Girl
" off their debut studio album "Ungodly Hour."
Miley Cyrus
will present the Hitmaker Award to her godmother, country legend Dolly Parton, who will delight fans with a performance of her classic hit "9 to 5." Global star Maluma
will present "Marry Me
" co-star Jennifer Lopez
with the Icon Award, while Lilly Singh, host of NBC's late-night show "A Little
Late," will present Jessie
Reyez with the American Express Impact Award, which recognizes female changemakers in the music industry.
The 15th Annual Billboard Women in Music
Event will stream live at billboardwomeninmusic.com and on YouTube starting at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. This year's event will be sponsored by Honda and American Express. For more information, head to https://www.billboard.com/women-in-music and follow along on Instagram & Twitter at @billboard #BBWomenInMusic.
www.billboardwomeninmusic.com
www.billboard.com/women-in-music