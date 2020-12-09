R&B-Pop Breakout Almondmilkhunni Returns With A Year-End Victory Lap With New Single "Mean To You"



"Mean To You" offers a touching, emotional side of the TK-year-old singer, its lo-fi video studded with Easter eggs that wink at Almondmilkhunni's prior relationships for eager fans ready to dissect every scene. The track is demure, sensual, and mature—"I can be sweet but you like when I'm mean to you," she sings with a cheeky smile.



This mesmerizing new single comes on the heels of Almondmilkhunni's summer drop, "damnboy," a dreamy wish-fulfillment of a song that begs for an equal partner and not a savior. In total, the singer's 2020 releases perfectly represent her years of hustle and hard work, the blood, sweat, and tears that she put into working in pursuit of making a successful, independent life for herself.



Though she's only been releasing music for a year, Almondmilkhunni (born



Notching over 3 million streams on Spotify, Almondmilkhunni is quickly becoming an undeniable force. With her self-titled EP Almondmilkhunni and hot-girl anthem "damnboy" and forthcoming Enjoy The Ride EP, the must-hear singer is rounding the corner on her most powerful and compelling year yet.



To say Almondmilkhunni has somehow done it all already might be an understatement. The Philadelphia singer's rapid-fire trip to the top has taken her from growing up in the church to putting herself through college by dancing/stripping, to turning heads with her bitingly funny viral social posts, to finally doing what she was always meant to do: flexing her true power as a pop-R&B disruptor. Emerging in 2019, her first two singles ("Grapefruit" [feat. Evander Griiim] & "Henni Heartbreak") racked up over 2M streams, and ultimately got her signed to Electric Feel Records.

https://www.instagram.com/almondmilkhunni/

