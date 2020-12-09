Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/12/2020

R&B-Pop Breakout Almondmilkhunni Returns With A Year-End Victory Lap With New Single "Mean To You"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rounding out a year chock-full of gifts for her fans, R&B-pop breakout and must-hear singer-songwriter Almondmilkhunni returns today with a stunning new single "Mean To You" off her upcoming EP, Enjoy The Ride.
"Mean To You" offers a touching, emotional side of the TK-year-old singer, its lo-fi video studded with Easter eggs that wink at Almondmilkhunni's prior relationships for eager fans ready to dissect every scene. The track is demure, sensual, and mature—"I can be sweet but you like when I'm mean to you," she sings with a cheeky smile.

This mesmerizing new single comes on the heels of Almondmilkhunni's summer drop, "damnboy," a dreamy wish-fulfillment of a song that begs for an equal partner and not a savior. In total, the singer's 2020 releases perfectly represent her years of hustle and hard work, the blood, sweat, and tears that she put into working in pursuit of making a successful, independent life for herself.

Though she's only been releasing music for a year, Almondmilkhunni (born Brandy Schwechler) is already serving up some of the game's silkiest '00s R&B, neatly wrapped in sleek modern production. Previous single "damnboy" was a critically adored look at her experience as a bisexual woman, presenting lyrics about the men she's dated while the visual featured a woman in the love interest role. Another 2020 highlight, "Bandana," cleverly samples Usher's "U Remind Me," which Billboard called a "swaggering kiss-off." As Brain Bakery Magazine put it best, "Somewhere between Clairo and Doja Cat exists the energy and persona that is Almondmilkhunni."

Notching over 3 million streams on Spotify, Almondmilkhunni is quickly becoming an undeniable force. With her self-titled EP Almondmilkhunni and hot-girl anthem "damnboy" and forthcoming Enjoy The Ride EP, the must-hear singer is rounding the corner on her most powerful and compelling year yet.

To say Almondmilkhunni has somehow done it all already might be an understatement. The Philadelphia singer's rapid-fire trip to the top has taken her from growing up in the church to putting herself through college by dancing/stripping, to turning heads with her bitingly funny viral social posts, to finally doing what she was always meant to do: flexing her true power as a pop-R&B disruptor. Emerging in 2019, her first two singles ("Grapefruit" [feat. Evander Griiim] & "Henni Heartbreak") racked up over 2M streams, and ultimately got her signed to Electric Feel Records.
https://www.instagram.com/almondmilkhunni/
https://twitter.com/almondmilkhunni






Most read news of the week
Nothing But Thieves Share Phobia (Wuh Oh Remix); Autumn 2021 UK, Ireland And European Tour On Sale Now
Little Steven &The Disciples Of Soul's Thrilling Live Concert Album "Μacca To Mecca" Will Be Released January 29
Clay Walker Shares First New Music Video In A Decade With "Need A Bar Sometimes"
Shawn Mendes Releases Brand New Album "Wonder"
Portland-Bred Rapper, Artist, Director, Culture Shaker And Innovative Ingenue Amine Re-ups Sophomore Album With Seven New Track Release, Limbo (Deluxe) Out Now
Black Eyed Peas Team Up With Shakira In New Music Video For "Girl Like Me"!
To Celebrate Its 1-Year Anniversary, The Weeknd & Rosalía Team Up For A Remix Of 'Blinding Lights'
Get Inked: Musicians With Most Tattoos
Disclosure's Own VIP Remix Of "Watch Your Step" Ft. Kelis Is Out Today


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189791 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010120868682861 secs