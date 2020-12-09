The Secret Sisters Debut New Acoustic Video For 'Cabin'





Named after the astrological occurrence that takes place approximately every 29 ½ years, the album heralds the arrival of a new era for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed duo The Secret Sisters are nominated for two awards at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards: Best Folk Album (Saturn Return) and Best American Roots Song ("Cabin"). In celebration of the accolades, the real-life sisters, Laura and Lydia Rogers, are debuting a new acoustic performance video for "Cabin" today.Produced by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth, Saturn Return was released earlier this year on New West Records (stream/purchase here) and finds the duo with a new creative focus, singing individually for the first time instead of relying solely on their trademark harmonies. Following the release, Laura and Lydia were featured on "CBS This Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series performing three songs from the album: "Late Bloomer," "Nowhere Baby" and "Hold You Dear."In support of the release, The Secret Sisters will embark on an extensive headline tour next year including stops at Chicago's Old Town School of Folk, Austin's The 04 Center, Dallas' The Kessler Theater, Atlanta's Terminal West, Nashville's Basement East, Brooklyn's Murmrr Ballroom, Philadelphia's City Winery, Los Angeles' Lodge Room and Seattle's Tractor Tavern among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary.Named after the astrological occurrence that takes place approximately every 29 ½ years, the album heralds the arrival of a new era for Laura and Lydia-both of whom experienced extreme change and transformation during the making of the record. Grappling with the grief of losing both grandmothers, while also both becoming first-time mothers, the sisters reflect on their world view, relationships and own mortality through the album's ten songs.



