David Broza & Friends Present 25th Anniversary Not Exactly Christmas Show

Eleven of the twelve recordings on the album were played using Paco de Lucia's guitars. The guitars had not been touched since Paco de Lucia passed away in 2014. Producer Javier Limón directed the undercurrents of nuevo flamenco to a confluence with Broza's other musical influences. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating 25 years of the "Not Exactly Christmas Show", internationally renowned Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza brings together his Cuban band plus several special guests for an evening of stunning musicianship and artistry on December 23, 2020 at 8PM (ET). David Broza & Friends will perform live in front of a private audience at the City Winery in New York City, and stream the concert to several thousand fans through partnerships with performing arts venues throughout the USA.Participating venues include:City Winery New YorkCity Winery BostonCity Winery PhiladelphiaCity Winery Washington DCCity Winery NashvilleCity Winery ChicagoCity Winery AtlantaThe Emelin Theatre, Mamaroneck, NYLandmark on Main Street, Port Washington, NYSouth Orange PAC (SOPAC), South Orange, NJ The Ark Ann Arbor, MINorth Shore PAC, Skokie, ILThe Triple Door, Seattle, WAFreight & Salvage, Berkeley, CAThe Fox Theatre, Tucson, AZ+ more venues TBA David Broza was scheduled to perform in concert in New York on November 4,1995, a date sadly coinciding with the day Israel's Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in Tel Aviv. The show was canceled, but the theatre doors remained open for anyone who wanted to come inside.The evening turned into an all-night vigil, drawing mourners from around the NYC region who gathered together to talk, sing, read poetry and mourn. The concert was rescheduled for the only available date: December 24th, 1995, and it became the first "Not Exactly Christmas Show". Over the years, the venue has changed from Town Hall to 92nd St Y to Symphony Space to the Streicker Center.This year, the stage will be at the City Winery in New York, while several venues will host the show virtually across the country. Every year is a holiday reunion, as fans and friends come to the sold-out show. The "Not Exactly Christmas Show" features Broza's repertoire of well-known and best-loved classics. With the addition of surprise guest musicians, you never know who will turn up and what will happen, demonstrating Broza's versatility across the musical spectrum. David Broza concerts are exhilarating, energetic, moving and enhanced with vibrant storytelling. The evening will include Broza's signature fusion of his Israeli hits, Spanish flamenco, Cuban rhythms, American folk, and rock and roll.Broza's Cuban band includes flute virtuoso Itai Kriss, master percussionist Manuel Carro, Cuban tres guitarist Yuniel Jimenez, and bassist Jorge Bringas. Special guests include Spyro Gyra co-founder Jay Beckenstein, Julio Fernandez, and the highly-acclaimed bassist Francisco Centeno. And, as with every "Not Exactly Christmas Show," performed over the last 25 years, surprises await with additional unannounced guests.The concert follows the release of Broza's latest album: EN CASA LIMÓN, produced by Grammy-award winner Javier Limón. Broza's first endeavor at an all-instrumental guitar album, the album was recorded at the Casa Limón Studios in Madrid, Spain, a "magical place" where some of the world's greatest guitarists, including Paco de Lucia and Tomatito, recorded their albums.Eleven of the twelve recordings on the album were played using Paco de Lucia's guitars. The guitars had not been touched since Paco de Lucia passed away in 2014. Producer Javier Limón directed the undercurrents of nuevo flamenco to a confluence with Broza's other musical influences.



