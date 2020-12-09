Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/12/2020

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'One Of Us'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover of "One of Us" by Joan Osborne.
Osborne sent her love in the form of a heart emoji on The Kelly Clarkson Show's Twitter following the performance. "One of Us" is the singer-songwriter's only Billboard Hot 100 hit, which reached all the way to No. 4 in 1996. The song, which was penned by Eric Bazilian of The Hooters, earned three Grammy nominations that year for record of the year, song of the year and best female pop vocal performance.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.






Most read news of the week
Nothing But Thieves Share Phobia (Wuh Oh Remix); Autumn 2021 UK, Ireland And European Tour On Sale Now
Clay Walker Shares First New Music Video In A Decade With "Need A Bar Sometimes"
Small Town Titans' Viral Bluesy, Hard Rock "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" Topping 2020 Christmas Playlists!
Portland-Bred Rapper, Artist, Director, Culture Shaker And Innovative Ingenue Amine Re-ups Sophomore Album With Seven New Track Release, Limbo (Deluxe) Out Now
Shawn Mendes Releases Brand New Album "Wonder"
Juno Award Winning Artist Gowan And Alt-Rockers Stuck On Planet Earth Team Up For The New Original Holiday Song "Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas"
Get Inked: Musicians With Most Tattoos
Black Eyed Peas Team Up With Shakira In New Music Video For "Girl Like Me"!
To Celebrate Its 1-Year Anniversary, The Weeknd & Rosalía Team Up For A Remix Of 'Blinding Lights'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0184331 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011041164398193 secs