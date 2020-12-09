Kelly Clarkson Covers 'One Of Us'



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover of "One of Us" by Joan Osborne.Osborne sent her love in the form of a heart emoji on The Kelly Clarkson Show's Twitter following the performance. "One of Us" is the singer-songwriter's only Billboard Hot 100 hit, which reached all the way to No. 4 in 1996. The song, which was penned by Eric Bazilian of The Hooters, earned three Grammy nominations that year for record of the year, song of the year and best female pop vocal performance.The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.



