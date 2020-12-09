Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 09/12/2020

'Lady Sings The Blues' Arrives On Blu-Ray Feb. 23

'Lady Sings The Blues' Arrives On Blu-Ray Feb. 23
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diana Ross gives a tour-de-force debut performance as legendary singer Billie Holiday in the classic drama LADY SINGS THE BLUES, arriving on Blu-ray for the first time ever February 23, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for Ross, LADY SINGS THE BLUES brilliantly captures the essence of Billie Holiday, one of America's most loved and memorable blues singers. Filled with the greatest songs of the incomparable "Lady Day," the film won Image Awards for Best Motion Picture, Best Actress (Ross) and Best Actor (Billy Dee Williams), as well as a Golden Globe® for Ross as the year's Most Promising Newcomer - Female. Richard Pryor also stars as the unforgettable "Piano Man."

The LADY SINGS THE BLUES Blu-ray includes the following previously released bonus content in standard definition: commentary by executive producer and Motown founder Berry Gordy, director Sidney Furie and artist manager Shelly Berger, a making-of featurette entitled "Behind the Blues: Lady Sings the Blues," and seven deleted scenes.

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. The PHE division oversees PPC's home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.






