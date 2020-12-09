BBC Music Sound Of 2021 Longlist Revealed





The acts are (in alphabetical order):

Alfie Templeman

BERWYN

Bree Runway

Dutchavelli

girl in red

Greentea Peng

GRIFF

Holly Humberstone

Pa Salieu

The Lathums



Last year



The countdown of the Top 5 will kick off on Sunday 3 January and will continue throughout the week. The Sound of 2021 winner will be announced on Thursday 7 January 2021.



The list was compiled using recommendations from over 160 influential music experts, including artists, DJs, radio and TV producers, journalists, streaming experts and festival bookers.



All participants were asked to name their favourite three new acts, who could be performers from any country and any musical genre, whether or not they are signed. They cannot have been the lead artist on a UK top ten album or more than one UK top ten single before 30 October 2020.



They must not already be widely known by the UK general public (for example, a member of a hit band going solo, a soap star or a winner of a national talent search show such as X Factor or The Voice in the last three years).

Further details of the panel and how the list was compiled are available on the BBC Music Sound Of 2021 website.



Longlist:



Alfie Templeman

Alfie Templeman started writing songs at home in the small village of Carlton in Bedfordshire after being inspired by a televised Rush concert at the age of eight. Now with four EPs to his name aged just 17, Templeman has taught himself to play 10 instruments, including the keyboard, mandolin and harmonica. Describing the title track of his 2020 EP Happiness in Liquid Form as "colourful sugary disco pop", he has hopes to perform as many shows as possible as soon as he's able to get back on the road.



BERWYN

Rapper and singer BERWYN was born and raised in Trinidad and Togabo and moved to London at the age of nine. Self-taught on the piano, guitar, drums and violin, he wrote his debut mixtape Vega in two weeks from a mattress on the floor of a room he was renting at the time. He has collaborated with the likes of



Bree Runway

Raised on an eclectic range of music at her childhood home in Hackney, London, Bree Runway's work draws on a range of styles, including pop, trap, dance, R&B, rock and country. She began making music while she was still at school and recorded her debut EP in a DIY studio in her bedroom, counting Missy Elliott,



Dutchavelli

Born in Birmingham and raised in the Netherlands, rapper Dutchavelli moved to East London aged 12. Growing up with parents of Jamaican and Trinidadian heritage, music played a big part in his upbringing, with rap juggernauts Tupac and



girl in red

21 year-old Norweigan singer-songwriter and producer girl in red, aka Marie Ulven, was gifted a guitar eight years ago and never looked back. Later learning keyboard before beginning to experiment with production, she now has two EPs under her belt as she prepares to release her debut album. With themes around mental health and her experiences as a self-described queer artist prevalent in her work, she has already amassed a legion of fans worldwide, with the New York Times describing her as a 'growing phenomenon'.



Greentea Peng

R&B singer Greentea Peng, aka Aria Wells, hails from South London and credits Lauryn Hill,



GRIFF

19 year-old Singer, songwriter and producer GRIFF began honing her production and song writing skills after school at her family home in Hertfordshire, with Taylor Swift's album Fearless as one of her earliest inspirations. GRIFF released her debut single shortly after completing her A Level exams in 2019 with her debut EP following later that year, and has since worked with the likes of Hailee Steinfeld and Zedd.



Holly Humberstone

20 year-old Holly Humberstone, who grew up in the Lincolnshire countryside, garnered the attention of



Pa Salieu

22 year-old rapper Pa Salieu was born in Slough and spent his formative years in Gambia before moving to Coventry at the age of 10. His new home later became the inspiration behind his breakout track



The Lathums

Wigan four-piece The Lathums, comprising of Alex Moore, Scott Concepcion, Ryan Durrans and Jonny Cunliffe, embarked on their first headline tour in early 2020 before their summer release The Memories We Make landed them a spot in the top 20 of the UK album chart. They later released their follow up EP Ghosts and landed a spot on Later…With Jools Holland, with new tour dates lined up for 2021.



Previous winners:

2020 - Celeste

2019 - Octavian

2018 - Sigrid

2017 - Ray BLK

2016 - Jack Garratt

2015 - Years & Years

2014 - Sam Smith

2013 - HAIM

2012 - Michael Kiwanuka

2011 -

2010 - Ellie Goulding

2009 -

2008 - Adele

2007 - Mika

2006 - Corinne Bailey Rae

2005 - The Bravery

2004 - Keane

