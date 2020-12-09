Justine Blazer Releases New Single "Just Sing"



For more information, visit www.justineblazer.com and connect with her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/Songwriter, producer, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer recently released her newest single "Just Sing."With motivational lyrics like my voice may break, quiver and shake, but keep love alive and diminish the hate, gonna raise my voice and sing about love, gonna share my gift that was sent from up above, "Just Sing" is sure to inspire listeners far and wide."I am a firm believer in just going for it," Justine explains. "It's never going to be the perfect time. Life is too short - just go with your gut, follow your instinct and faith will lead the rest of the way! This song means so much to me. Singing is what I love to do and this is about new hope and new beginnings as we go into the year."Nashville-based producer, singer, songwriter, composer and recording artist Justine Blazer has been taking the musical world by storm - earning seven #1 singles on various independent charts. Her unique style of edgy country/pop/rock is infused with a hint of Detroit soul and modern vibes. She is a member of The Recording Academy/Grammy's, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music. Having opened for the likes of Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Kathy Mattea, Regis Philbin, Lonestar and more, Justine has also received endorsements from Luna Guitars, Dean Guitars, Ram Trucks, Chrysler Incorporated and more. Always setting her sights on achieving success, Justine is currently working on upcoming projects set to be released in 2021.For more information, visit www.justineblazer.com and connect with her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



