Alexandra Streliski Offers An Immersive 3D Journey With The Video For "Burnout Fugue"

Billboard called Stréliski one of the foremost new stars in modern classical and Noisey stated that her music is a contrast of depth and fragility that uncannily resembles the human condition itself. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Alexandra Stréliski unveils an immersive 3D video for "Burnout Fugue," a track off her latest album, INSCAPE, which is certified platinum in Canada. For director Marcella Grimaux, creating the video was a major undertaking that took up more than six months. Marcella shares her creative process: Burnout Fugue begins in a dark hallway, with other passageways, other worlds in the distance. This journey inspired by Alexandra's music is a metaphor for the maze that is our conscience, our emotions, our memories. Alexandra adds: The Burnout Fugue video is an essay on confinement. A graphic journey inspired by the internal architecture of a piano, which also symbolically evokes introspection, the need to come out of your shell, to rebel, and to reach for the light during moments of inner darkness.INSCAPE has more than 110 million streams worldwide, and 110,000 albums were sold in Canada alone. Alexandra Stréliski has won five Félix at the Gala de l'ADISQ so far in her career, in addition to a JUNO award (Instrumental Album of the Year). INSCAPE is one of the three best-sellers of 2019 and 2020 in Quebec, it won Album of the Year at the Independent Music Awards, and it was nominated on the 2019 Polaris Music Prize Long List. Alexandra Stréliski's music was heard in Sharp Objects and the Big Little Lies Season 2 round-table, both on HBO, and at the Hugo Boss fashion show during the most recent edition of the New York Fashion Week. The album climbed the classical music charts in more than 20 countries worldwide. Pianoscope — Stréliski's first opus — has nearly 30 million streams, and is close to being certified gold in Canada.Billboard called Stréliski one of the foremost new stars in modern classical and Noisey stated that her music is a contrast of depth and fragility that uncannily resembles the human condition itself.



