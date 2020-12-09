Nihilum - "Call Of The Void"



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFs3HXzFT6w4vFvhc6L-pTw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Driving, unrelenting, intense and melodic. These are the four sonic pillars that North Carolina-based Black Metal artist Nihilum builds his sound around. The extremely religious environment that he grew up around played a pivotal role in shaping his musical tastes into what it is today, eventually discovering Black Metal, and finally finding the genre that embodies the essence that he set out to find since the beginning.He was immediately hooked to the metal genre as a child after listening to 'Frayed Ends Of Sanity' on Kansas City's rock station 'Mandatory Metallica' show. Additionally, his unfaltering passion for music serves as a coping mechanism for Nihilum. Above all, it's his commitment and love for the genre that drives him forward in his life.With influences such as Watain, Mayhem, MGLA, Darkthrone, Marduk, Behemoth, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Cattle Decapitation, and many more. The stories and themes that he paints with his music revolve around the marriage of sci fi, horror, and Satanism all coalesced into one.As an independent artist, Nihilum released his debut EP "Call of the Void" on June 11th 2020. It's a five-track EP that captures the sound that Nihilum has wanted to push ever since he heard that first Metallica song as a child.The ultimate goal for Nihilum? Create the music that he loves, spark the passion that was set ablaze by himself as a child, and of course, to make fans head bang like there's no tomorrow. Listen to Nihilum on Bandcamp.Artist Name: NihilumOrigin: USActive Since: Jan 2020First release: Call of the Void (June 2020)Label: Independent/UnsignedGenre: Black MetalMembers: Nihil - Bass, Guitars, Vocals, Lyrics, and all SongwritingJere Jolkkonen - DrumsBandcamp: https://nihilum.bandcamp.com/releasesFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/NihilumMusicOfficialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/geoffhirt/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFs3HXzFT6w4vFvhc6L-pTw



