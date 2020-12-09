Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 09/12/2020

Nihilum - "Call Of The Void"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Driving, unrelenting, intense and melodic. These are the four sonic pillars that North Carolina-based Black Metal artist Nihilum builds his sound around. The extremely religious environment that he grew up around played a pivotal role in shaping his musical tastes into what it is today, eventually discovering Black Metal, and finally finding the genre that embodies the essence that he set out to find since the beginning.
He was immediately hooked to the metal genre as a child after listening to 'Frayed Ends Of Sanity' on Kansas City's rock station 'Mandatory Metallica' show. Additionally, his unfaltering passion for music serves as a coping mechanism for Nihilum. Above all, it's his commitment and love for the genre that drives him forward in his life.

With influences such as Watain, Mayhem, MGLA, Darkthrone, Marduk, Behemoth, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Cattle Decapitation, and many more. The stories and themes that he paints with his music revolve around the marriage of sci fi, horror, and Satanism all coalesced into one.

As an independent artist, Nihilum released his debut EP "Call of the Void" on June 11th 2020. It's a five-track EP that captures the sound that Nihilum has wanted to push ever since he heard that first Metallica song as a child.
The ultimate goal for Nihilum? Create the music that he loves, spark the passion that was set ablaze by himself as a child, and of course, to make fans head bang like there's no tomorrow. Listen to Nihilum on Bandcamp.

Artist Name: Nihilum
Origin: US
Active Since: Jan 2020
First release: Call of the Void (June 2020)
Label: Independent/Unsigned
Genre: Black Metal
Members: Nihil - Bass, Guitars, Vocals, Lyrics, and all Songwriting
Jere Jolkkonen - Drums
Bandcamp: https://nihilum.bandcamp.com/releases
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NihilumMusicOfficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geoffhirt/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFs3HXzFT6w4vFvhc6L-pTw






Most read news of the week
Clay Walker Shares First New Music Video In A Decade With "Need A Bar Sometimes"
Get Inked: Musicians With Most Tattoos
Small Town Titans' Viral Bluesy, Hard Rock "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" Topping 2020 Christmas Playlists!
Juno Award Winning Artist Gowan And Alt-Rockers Stuck On Planet Earth Team Up For The New Original Holiday Song "Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas"
London Rapper Kliicks Drops Powerful And Inspirational New Visuals For 'Take Risks' On GRM Daily
Joyce Wrice Releases New Single 'So So Sick'
Evanescence Confirm Release Date For New Album 'The Bitter Truth' Due On March 26, 2021
The Top 5 Instruments For Young Children To Learn
The Royal Mint Sends A Coin Into Space In Honour Of 'Starman' David Bowie


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195379 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015420913696289 secs