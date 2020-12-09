Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
09/12/2020

LiveXLive Announces Hyundai As Exclusive Sponsor Of The Lockdown Awards Honoring The Best In Quarantine Content

LiveXLive Announces Hyundai As Exclusive Sponsor Of The Lockdown Awards Honoring The Best In Quarantine Content
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop-culture, and owner of content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio and React Presents, has aligned with Hyundai as its premiere exclusive sponsor of its inaugural "LiveXLive Presents: The Lockdown Awards" on Friday, December 11, 2020 (8 pm Eastern/5 pm Pacific), as well as the thirty minute pre-show beginning at 7:30 pm Eastern/4:30 pm Pacific). Additionally, YouTube will partner with LiveXLive to distribute and promote the show across multiple YouTube channels including youtube.com/live and in product promotion for artists via search and on social @youtubemusic.

Highlighting the show will be the honoring of DJ D-Nice, the noted DJ, beatboxer, producer and photographer with The Lockdown MVP Award. D-Nice became an online sensation during the pandemic with his 'Club Quarantine' on Instagram Live. He drew thousands of fans and celebrities like Michelle Obama, Oprah, Drake, Rihanna, Halle Berry and President Elect Joe Biden to his uplifting house party. He has been a leading voice of cultivating community and positivity during the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

YouTube, a leader in live and recorded video content whose platform, along with LiveXLive and others brought numerous artists and talent to fans and audiences around the world during quarantine, will support the distribution and promotion of "LiveXLive Presents: The Lockdown Awards" across multiple channels on its globally popular platform. The alliance will support a potential of 2 billion additional viewers to the event.

Hyundai as The Lockdown Awards exclusive presenting sponsor will be incorporated into the show's content and will also be the first brand to run :30 spots in any LiveXLive shows.

"Hyundai's sponsorship is an extension of our successful LiveXLive partnership that includes the livestream concert series 'Unlocked Sessions'. It's important to recognize the artists that helped uplift people during the pandemic and we look forward to a great show with LiveXLive, YouTube and all of the amazing artists," stated Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America

"YouTube is honored to support LiveXLive in spreading the spirit of this meaningful show. Their winners have come from many platforms, including YouTube, and we believe in the power of collaboration and potency of music and streamed entertainment, now more than ever," stated Ali Rivera, Head of Artist Partnerships and Live Music at YouTube

Live performances by: Ally Brooke, Avenue Beat, Wiz Khalifa, Lauv and Conan Gray, Icona Pop and SOFI TUKKER, Joss Stone, Johnny Orlando, Monsta X

Presenters Include: Meg Donnelly, Kiiara, Alex Rose, Busta Rhymes, Tigirlily, Jimmy Jam, Infinity Song, Sasha Farber

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed over 1,500 artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, SOFI TUKKER, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.






