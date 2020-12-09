Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 09/12/2020

Detroit's Positive Patriot Takes A Journey Into The Center Of Ted Nugent's Mind

Detroit's Positive Patriot Takes A Journey Into The Center Of Ted Nugent's Mind
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When popular radio host Robert Dempster (aka: The Positive Patriot) decided to reach out to fellow Detroiter and musician Ted Nugent for his take on the craziness in the world today, he never expected that the interview would last the entire program. He figured they would have chemistry - after all, they are around the same age and grew up in the same neighborhood on the Northwest side of Detroit. But he never figured they would get each other so riled up over the current state of this country that he simply lost all track of time.

See for yourself why they call Ted Nugent the Motor City Madman and hear what he really thinks about:
*The recent Presidential election.
*Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
*Former Michigander Michael Moore
* Liberals and Democrats in general
Be sure to catch this crazy interview

Ted Nugent even whips out his guitar and plays a lick or two at one point:
WHEN: Saturday 12/12/20 at High Noon / Replay on Sunday 12/13/20 at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: WDTK 1400 AM and 101.5 FM in Detroit
The Salem Network
https://player.listenlive.co/56781
https://www.facebook.com/PositivePatriotShow/






