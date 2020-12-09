Caroline Polachek Releases Pang Remixes

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A year after the release of her hailed debut solo album Pang, Caroline Polachek today releases four double A-sides of tracks from the album paired with brand new remixes, via her Orchard label imprint Perpetual Novice. Recently Polachek also teased this new release with an extended mix of the album's opener "The Gate [Extended Mix]"

The four new remixes include a Toro Y Moi edit of "Hit Me Where It Hurts" featuring vocals from Deftones' Chino Moreno, a skittering remix of "Door" by French artist Oklou, a maximalist reworking of "Hey Big Eyes" by American producer George Clanton and a hyper-pop, gabber-infused remix of "Ocean of Tears" by PC Music signee umru.

On April 16th 2021, a new deluxe remix LP Standing At The Gate : Remix Collection will be released on vinyl featuring the previously released A.G. Cook remix of "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings" and alternate versions of Pang favorites "New Normal" and "Parachute", as well as a cover of The Corrs "Breathless". The remix LP will be pressed on limited 12" grey vinyl and available to pre-order now.

Pang received praise across the board and racked up stellar reviews from publications including NPR, Pitchfork, The FADER, Paste, NYLON and Vice among many more. The album topped almost every year-end list and at the top of 2020 she performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

DELUXE REMIX LP TRACKLISTING

Side A:
The Gate [Extended Mix]
New Normal [Abnormal Mix]
Parachute [Reverse Mix]

Side B:
Door [oklou Remix]
Hit Me Where It Hurts [Toro Y Moi feat. Chino Moreno]
Hey Big Eyes [George Clanton Remix]
So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings [A. G. Cook Remix]
Breathless [Bonus Track]
radi.al/sQ66iA






