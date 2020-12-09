Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 09/12/2020

Chris De Burgh & Band Announce October UK 2021 Tour

Chris De Burgh & Band Announce October UK 2021 Tour
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris de Burgh & Band are proud to announce they will be embarking on an eight date UK tour 'The Legend of Robin Hood' in October 2021. Opening in Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall - October 12th, 2021 plus taking in London's Theatre Royal, Drury Lane - October 19th,2021.
Tickets go on sale at 9.00am - Friday December 11th.
Chris de Burgh will be celebrating his new album 'The Legend of Robin Hood', as well performing many of his greatest hits. Chris has also co-written a musical 'Robin Hood,' which will have its first performance and a summer run dates in Fulda, Germany in 2021.

OCTOBER 2021 - UK DATES:
12 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
13 - Perth, Concert Hall
15 - York, Barbican
18 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
19 - london, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane
21 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
23 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
24 - Bournemouth, Pavilion

Ticket prices: £60, £50, £40 London: £65, £55 & £45.
Start time: 7.30pm except Southend at 8.00pm
Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct.
It's been 45 years, since the release of Chris De Burgh's eponymous album 'Spanish Train and Other Stories' and to date, he has sold over 50 million albums and sold out performances in concert halls worldwide.






Most read news of the week
Juno Award Winning Artist Gowan And Alt-Rockers Stuck On Planet Earth Team Up For The New Original Holiday Song "Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas"
London Rapper Kliicks Drops Powerful And Inspirational New Visuals For 'Take Risks' On GRM Daily
Billie - A "Riveting" New Documentary On Billie Holiday - Out Today In Select Theaters + All TVOD Platforms
Clint Mansell's "Requiem For A Dream" Soundtrack, Featuring Kronos Quartet, Back On Vinyl For 20th Anniversary
Kid Cudi Returns With New Album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen This Friday, December 11
Gromo Caps Off The Year With Breezy New Single "The Weekend" Featuring Indian-American Songwriter Rhea Raj
Apple Music Releases Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection
JoJo Announces 'December Baby Livestream Concert Special'
Songwriter Philip Lawrence And Raises Funds During #musicsaves Los Angeles Virtual Event


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185320 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020751953125 secs