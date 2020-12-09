Chris De Burgh & Band Announce October UK 2021 Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Chris de Burgh & Band are proud to announce they will be embarking on an eight date UK tour 'The Legend of Robin
Hood' in October 2021. Opening in Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall - October 12th, 2021 plus taking in London's Theatre Royal, Drury Lane - October 19th,2021.
Tickets go on sale at 9.00am - Friday December 11th.
Chris de Burgh will be celebrating his new album 'The Legend of Robin
Hood', as well performing many of his greatest hits. Chris has also co-written a musical 'Robin Hood,' which will have its first performance and a summer run dates in Fulda, Germany in 2021.
OCTOBER 2021 - UK DATES:
12 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
13 - Perth, Concert Hall
15 - York, Barbican
18 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
19 - london, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane
21 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
23 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
24 - Bournemouth, Pavilion
Ticket prices: £60, £50, £40 London: £65, £55 & £45.
Start time: 7.30pm except Southend at 8.00pm
Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct.
It's been 45 years, since the release of Chris De Burgh's eponymous album 'Spanish Train
and Other Stories' and to date, he has sold over 50 million albums and sold out performances in concert halls worldwide.