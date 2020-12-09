The Dandy Warhols Team Up With Danny Wimmer Presents For Global Streaming Event





On December 30, Danny Wimmer Presents is pleased to present a global streaming event featuring beloved alternative rock group The Dandy Warhols, with a special show from their hometown of Portland, Oregon.Called "The Dandy Warhols 13 x 20: A 20th Anniversary Concert Celebrating 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia," the event features a full production concert film recorded at Portland's Wonderland Ballroom, honoring the band's seminal album, which produced hits " Bohemian Like You " and "Godless." The concert celebrates the 20th anniversary of the classic release. Listen to 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia here.The global streaming event airs Wednesday, December 30 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST, 8pm GMT, 9pm CET and on Thursday, December 31 at 7am AEDT beginning with a pre-show event featuring the band in an exclusive Q&A answering fan questions, discussing memories of touring and making the album and more. The stream will be available to watch on demand through 11:59pm EST on January 2, 2021.Tickets and special merch bundles for this one-of-a-kind #WarholWednesday fan event are available at Early Bird prices now until Wednesday, December 23 at 11:59pm EST from DandyWarholsLive.com. Prices will increase for week of show.Says Dandy Warhols frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor, "Hey y'all, please join us for a streaming event celebrating the 20th anniversary of 13 Tales (two days before it's Not The 20th anniversary of 13 Tales anymore) and a live chat primarily about dredging up 20-year-old memories. It should prove to be a pantload of fun and maybe we'll make it holiday-ish too as it's December 30 which is still technically the holidays."As well as offering standard streaming tickets starting at $10, the band has curated a number of special merchandise bundles with event-specific memorabilia, including a stream exclusive t-shirt, hoodie and poster."The Dandy Warhols 13 x 20: A 20th Anniversary Concert Celebrating 13 Tales From Urban Bohemia" streaming event is presented by Danny Wimmer Presents, who has made waves in the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view concert streams and creating the popular digital series Offstage with DWP. DWP is known worldwide for their stellar portfolio of music and lifestyle events, which includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.The Dandy Warhols released their 10th studio album Why You So Crazy (Dine Alone Records) in 2019 during the band's 25th anniversary year. The quartet—featuring Courtney Taylor-Taylor (vocals, guitar), Zia McCabe (keyboards), Peter Holmström (guitar), and Brent DeBoer (drums)—originally formed in 1994 in Portland, Oregon, in the shadow of the twilight years of the grunge scene and with Brit-pop reigning supreme on the other side of the pond, bringing in influences ranging from 1960s garage rock to 80s/90s shoegaze. The Dandy Warhols' career has seen them release nine studio albums, two compilation albums and 27 singles over a 25-year period, shifting musical climates by keeping their art unfiltered and presenting thoughts un-mired by censorship.Most recently, in April 2020 the band released the 214 minute long Tafelmuzik Means More When You're Alone, a never-before heard performance recorded in 2010 at The Odditorium, Portland, Oregon.Danny Wimmer has been producing concerts and festivals, both large and small. In 2011, he formed Danny Wimmer Presents, which now produces several of the largest rock and alternative festivals in the U.S. By combining A-list talent with local cuisine and culture, DWP has become recognized within the industry for delivering the highest-quality entertainment experiences to fans, artists, sponsors, partners and host cities. DWP creates memorable and all-encompassing festival experiences, leaving both consumers and partners with lasting and meaningful impressions. DWP will continue to add new music festivals to its already stellar portfolio, which currently includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville. Previous DWP festivals include Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and more. In 2020, DWP launched the popular digital series Offstage with DWP and ventured into the digital content curation space, promoting pay-per-view live streams.




