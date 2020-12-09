K.Flay Takes Limp Bizkit, Green Day & The Offspring To A Parallel Universe





The Chicago-born K.Flay's near-undefinable amalgamation of dark-electro soundscapes, art-pop sensibilities, spitfire rhymes, industrial rock backbone and versatile chameleon-like vocals has led the songwriter/artist/multi-instrumentalist to two GRAMMY nominations (Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for 'Every Where Is Some Where', and Best Rock Song for "Blood in the Cut"), tours alongside Grouplove, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, alt-rock's GRAMMY-nominated changeling K.Flay has returned with her "Don't Judge A Song By Its Cover" EP out via BMG. K.Flay's transportive musicality takes this blindsiding trifecta of 90s rock staples (Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff", Green Day's "Brain Stew" and The Offspring's "Self Esteem") and reimagines them into another dimension. Recreated in maddening ways that only K.Flay could, this collection feels more sonically akin to the otherworldly likes of CocoRosie, Arca, and The Knife than the source material's aggro 90s rock radio brethren."I wanted to put these three songs in a totally new context and really expose the vulnerability of the lyrics," said K.Flay. "Each cover is a reimagining of a 90s rock hit that was heavy, aggressive, and male-fronted. But when you break them down, they are SUPER EMOTIONAL. So this is me celebrating an era that's had a huge influence on my career, and kind of excavating the emotionality I found in these iconic songs."2020 saw K.Flay in collaboration with Whethan, Vanic, and X Ambassadors & grandson, and with today's EP release, she is lighting the fuse for what will truly be an explosive 2021.The Chicago-born K.Flay's near-undefinable amalgamation of dark-electro soundscapes, art-pop sensibilities, spitfire rhymes, industrial rock backbone and versatile chameleon-like vocals has led the songwriter/artist/multi-instrumentalist to two GRAMMY nominations (Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for 'Every Where Is Some Where', and Best Rock Song for "Blood in the Cut"), tours alongside Grouplove, Imagine Dragons & Thirty Seconds To Mars, and festival spots at ACL Fest, Bonnaroo, Coachella, Treefort, and Riot Fest.



