Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/12/2020

Livingston Unveils New Single 'Superkid'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eighteen-year-old artist Livingston has debuted new single "Superkid," the first taste of music from his upcoming EP An Unlikely Origin Story, slated for release in 2021. The track is accompanied by a powerful visual written and directed by Livingston himself, which finds the artist inhabiting multiple characters who influenced the artist throughout his life. "Superkid" is available now on all streaming platforms, with the video streaming now on Livingston's official YouTube channel.

Livingston commented on the track, "'Superkid' is a song for anyone going through a massive change of scenery - it's a cautionary tale to remember that running away from your problems won't do away with your insecurity, and a reminder that you never need to try and change who you truly are to blend in with the crowd."

Earlier this summer, the self-taught singer, songwriter, producer and engineer shared his debut EP Lighthouse, praised as "uplifting and inspiring" by PopularTV and earning Livingston the title of "pop star in the making" from Ones To Watch. The eight-track collection is available now at all DSPs via Elektra Records and features standout track "Carnival" in addition to singles "Home," "Say The Word," and "Fairytale" - the latter of which was shared by Billboard alongside the artist's Elektra Records signing announcement. In less than six months, Livingston has racked up over 20 million streams on DSPs, one million+ followers on Tik Tok-including 60 million channel views-and has quickly established himself as an artist on the rise.

Growing up in Denton, Texas, Livingston was faced with bullying, anxiety and relentless self-doubt. Throughout his childhood, he struggled to fit in and faced a constant battle to find his place in the world - finally finding the connection and understanding he sought when he poured his feelings of loneliness, isolation and inadequacy into song. Drawing inspiration for his "orchestral cinematic pop" from a wide range of artists in pop, hip hop and film scores, Livingston combines instantly memorable melodies with sweeping orchestral compositions and is first and foremost driven by honest storytelling.






Most read news of the week
Billie - A "Riveting" New Documentary On Billie Holiday - Out Today In Select Theaters + All TVOD Platforms
Clint Mansell's "Requiem For A Dream" Soundtrack, Featuring Kronos Quartet, Back On Vinyl For 20th Anniversary
Kid Cudi Returns With New Album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen This Friday, December 11
Gromo Caps Off The Year With Breezy New Single "The Weekend" Featuring Indian-American Songwriter Rhea Raj
Apple Music Releases Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection
JoJo Announces 'December Baby Livestream Concert Special'
Songwriter Philip Lawrence And Raises Funds During #musicsaves Los Angeles Virtual Event
Justin Moore And Big Machine Music Extend Publishing Alliance
Drew Citron Releases A Halcyon New Music Video "Free Now"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0493720 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019750595092773 secs