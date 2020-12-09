Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/12/2020

Italian-Born Electronica Musician Souvlaki Releases A New Video For His New Single "Isolation"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After announcing the release of his second EP titled "Continued Survival", the Italian-born electronica musician and producer Souvlaki unveils another piece of this new work, which was preceded by the single "7LUNGS" (featuring Slim Gong) at the beginning of November.

"Isolation" features Deborah Grandi on vocals and is presented with a stop motion video directed by Souvlaki himself, along with Carlo Rodella and Nicola Nolli.

The musician comments: "This is the first song I started working on for this new EP, the one that set the whole songwriting process in motion. Deborah's vocal lines were written almost on the spot, we found them when we first listened to the base in the practice room and they immediately seemed to work well in the song.

The lyrics match the story of the video, the central theme is people's incommunicability, and the song title seems to sum it up quite well.
I have to admit that I struggled to finish the arrangements of "Isolation", but I perceived its great potential right away and I didn't want to set it aside. Thanks to Simone Piccinelli, who contributed to the production of the EP, I got to find the balance between all the elements in this song.

I am satisfied with the outcome and I hope listeners will appreciate it too; personally, I like the atmosphere it evokes, that slightly "retro" touch; it plays along within a mix between darkness and positive feelings."

The EP "Continued Survival", produced by Souvlaki and Simone Piccinelli at La Buca Recording Club and mastered at Woodpecker Mastering will contain 6 tracks, including the single "Isolation" and the previously released single "7LUNGS" and will be available on all main digital platforms starting January 15th.

https://www.facebook.com/souvlakiofficial
https://www.instagram.com/souvlakimusic/






Most read news of the week
Billie - A "Riveting" New Documentary On Billie Holiday - Out Today In Select Theaters + All TVOD Platforms
Clint Mansell's "Requiem For A Dream" Soundtrack, Featuring Kronos Quartet, Back On Vinyl For 20th Anniversary
Kid Cudi Returns With New Album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen This Friday, December 11
Gromo Caps Off The Year With Breezy New Single "The Weekend" Featuring Indian-American Songwriter Rhea Raj
Apple Music Releases Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection
JoJo Announces 'December Baby Livestream Concert Special'
Justin Moore And Big Machine Music Extend Publishing Alliance
Drew Citron Releases A Halcyon New Music Video "Free Now"
Sam Hunt's "Southside" Named To The NY Times Best Albums Of 2020!


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195310 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017309188842773 secs