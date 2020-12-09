Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 09/12/2020

Shaking Chains Release "No More Bets/ Joy Of Living" On December 18, 2020

Shaking Chains Release "No More Bets/ Joy Of Living" On December 18, 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eclectic art-pop fourpiece Shaking Chains release their new AA single No More Bets /Joy of Living on 18 December, followed by debut album, Overvalued Ideas, on 29 January 2021.

The album was produced in Manchester by Jim Noir. Shaking Chains' first single received airplay on BBC6 Musicand Radio X, leading to support slots with Manchester band James.

As the name suggests, Shaking Chains are driven by a desire to innovate - evidenced by the video for breakthrough single, Midnight Oil, which used AI to create a unique visual experience on every play.

It's racked up a million views since its release, garnering praise from Vice, Creative Review and BBC News. The Guardianchose the video to lead its feature 'Innovations that changed music videos', alongside tracks by Michael Jackson, Peter Gabriel and Run the Jewels.

Shaking Chains have used the recent period of lockdown to finalise their album and develop a clutch of new videos to accompany the release.

The recordings were made in rehearsal spaces, bedrooms and cheap studios over the course of several years, reflecting the rise and fall of Empire 2.0.

According to the band, these songs focus ire on the past decade of Tory rule and on Little England's insistence on licking the boots that forever stomp on their faces.

Praise for Shaking Chains:
"…brusque country punk swagger."The Guardian
"The music is taut and tense and dislocated and drips a thrilling intelligence and sparse claustrophobia and it's quite brilliant" Louder Than War
"Groovy but unhindered by genre constraints, this opens up the floodgates for a genre culture clash and succeeds without flinching. It's bold but eminently listenable, a treat for the ears" Piccadilly Records
https://shakingchains.bandcamp.com/releases
https://twitter.com/ShakingChains
https://www.facebook.com/shakingchains
https://www.instagram.com/shakingchains/






Most read news of the week
Billie - A "Riveting" New Documentary On Billie Holiday - Out Today In Select Theaters + All TVOD Platforms
Clint Mansell's "Requiem For A Dream" Soundtrack, Featuring Kronos Quartet, Back On Vinyl For 20th Anniversary
Kid Cudi Returns With New Album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen This Friday, December 11
Gromo Caps Off The Year With Breezy New Single "The Weekend" Featuring Indian-American Songwriter Rhea Raj
Apple Music Releases Exclusive, Star-Studded 'Carols Covered' Holiday Collection
JoJo Announces 'December Baby Livestream Concert Special'
Justin Moore And Big Machine Music Extend Publishing Alliance
Drew Citron Releases A Halcyon New Music Video "Free Now"
Sam Hunt's "Southside" Named To The NY Times Best Albums Of 2020!


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209789 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013818740844727 secs