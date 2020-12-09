Genus Ordinis Dei - LP "Glare Of Deliverance" And "Torture" Video Out Now





Glare of Deliverance is much more than a simple concept album however… It is a series of ten individual songs, each with its own music video/episode. These episodes combine in sequence like a television series that bring the story of Eleanor to life. The video series brings the concept art of Tom Roberts (Ghost) to life and may even give you nightmares! The horror-esque storyline leaves you feeling helpless, unable to save Eleanor from her corrupt accusers while the music engulfs you in her struggle to survive. Watch here the first five episodes via the official series playlist on the label's YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for the remaining five episodes throughout the first half of 2021.



To coincide with the release of the album, the band has just revealed Episode 5 of the series entitled Torture. In this episode, the story of Eleanor continues with her imprisonment at the citadel. The truth must be revealed at any cost. Iron will extract it from Eleanor, pain will expose her lies, and fire will reveal her true nature because The Cross will not be satisfied until it finds the truth! Watch right now the music video for Torture, Episode 5 from Glare Of Deliverance, here!



"I was excited to act the role of The Torturer, but also afraid of hurting



Guitarist Tommaso Monticelli adds "We shot this episode in the medieval dining room of Malpaga Castle. The ambiance of little natural lighting was perfect for the red strobe lighting, but we had to be careful moving around because the walls were painted with original frescos from the fifteenth century. In this episode you can see how intense Emilia's acting is. She was screaming like she was being tortured for real, and that was scary for us. The keeper of the castle was with us all day to make sure nothing was damaged, but she had to stay out of the room because we needed full dark, and she must have been asking herself 'What the hell is going on in that room?' while we were filming that scene."



Glare of Deliverance is the band's third full-length album, and it was produced by guitarist Tommaso Monticelli (Jumpscare, Eternal Delyria, Geschlecht) at Sonitus Studio. It features ten tracks of powerful, soaring symphonic metal that will leave you amazed, both sonically and visually.



Glare of Deliverance full-length album was released on December 4, 2020 via Eclipse Records. For more information on Genus Ordinis Dei, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple



Glare Of Deliverance tracklist:

01. Ritual

02. Hunt

03. Edict

04. Examination

05. Torture

06. Judgement

07. Dream

08. Abjuration

09. Exorcism

10. Fire



GENUS ORDINIS DEI discography

Glare of Deliverance (album) - 2020

Nemesis feat. Melissa VanFleet (single) - 2019

Great Olden Dynasty (album) - 2017

EP 2016 (EP) - 2016

The Middle (album) . 2015



GENUS ORDINIS DEI lineup

Nick K (vocals & guitar)

Tommy Mastermind (guitar & orchestra)

Steven F. Olda (bass)

