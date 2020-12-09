Introducing: Lewis - French Prog/Psych Newcomer's Debut Solo Album Inside Released 19th March 2021





Feraud is a French multi-instrumentalist songwriter from Marseille's vibrant underground rock scene. He holds a degree in clinical psychology and specializes in music psychology, and is particularly talented at creating music without limits spanning several genres, as well as exploring a myriad of musical textures.



After living between Canada, Aix-en-Provence, and Toulouse, and having formed several bands (including one with his father), he finally settled in Marseille and founded Tense of Fools, a psychedelic rock band with whom he still performs. Their self-produced EP



These various projects enabled Lewis to consolidate and gain confidence in his own personal musical universe, with 2021 finally seeing his new solo project (featuring the members of Tense of Fools) come to life with the release of debut album Inside on Klonosphere.



As a lover of convoluted structures and influenced by artists such as Steven Wilson, Rover and Kigayaku Moyo, his musical approach blends a clever mix of genres that also name checks artists like Pink Floyd,



An alchemy of psychedelic rock, prog, garage, and even folk ballads, the songs are all expertly carried by Ferauds' unique voice, mixing the softness and the simplicity of raw emotions with gritty, overdriven blues guitars.



His songs are built from intimate personal and psychological experiences, like mystical poems—metaphors for life that question each person's shadow self, tending towards a search for harmony, communion, and sharing in a universe nuanced by mystique, both light and dark.



Feraud is already working on his second debut album.



Inside is released 19th March 2021 via Klonosphere



Lewis Feraud (Guitar, Lead Vocal, Bass, Keyboard, Drum)

Sebastien Caviggia (Bass, Guitar, Drum, , Backing, Keyboard)

Alex Leboeuf (Bass)

Gabriel Mas (Backing, Keyboard)



Artistic Director, sound engineer & mixing : Sebastien Caviggia at studio "Le cri de la Tarente"

Mastering :

Production : Lewis Feraud et Alex Leboeuf

Photos : Antoine Dalibard

https://lewisferaud.com/

https://www.facebook.com/lewismusicofficial

https://www.instagram.com/lewismusicofficial/

