Alt Rock/NuGrunge Hits Chicago With Dead Original "Let It Burn"





" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drummer Paul Wandtke (Trivium) has put together a band that brings the essence of Chicago rock and melds with the post nu grunge sounds of the NW. A convergence. Dead Original releases their first album called 'Dead Original' in early January via INgrooves. They have been releasing their single/videos from the coming album too. Let It Burn " is the third one and it is showing exactly the crux of this whole project. Paul isn't one to sit around and wait to see if rock n roll happens - NO - he goes out and makes it happen with his band.



