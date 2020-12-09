Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 09/12/2020

Alt Rock/NuGrunge Hits Chicago With Dead Original "Let It Burn"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drummer Paul Wandtke (Trivium) has put together a band that brings the essence of Chicago rock and melds with the post nu grunge sounds of the NW. A convergence. Dead Original releases their first album called 'Dead Original' in early January via INgrooves. They have been releasing their single/videos from the coming album too.

"Let It Burn" is the third one and it is showing exactly the crux of this whole project. Paul isn't one to sit around and wait to see if rock n roll happens - NO - he goes out and makes it happen with his band.






