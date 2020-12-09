Pushing Veronica Release "Cancel Cult"





As what passes for modern "Rock 'n' Roll" gets more uptight, inoffensive, and corporate, we must look to the youth for some guidance and a whole lot of help! Not even close to legal drinking age (but musically intoxicating nonetheless), Southern California upstarts Pushing Veronica encourage the sort of uninhibited irreverence that's worthy of chanting along to in unison. The quartet — Oli Litner [vocals, guitar] Julien Silvas [vocals, guitar] Noah Rozansky [bass] and Brady Ward [drums] craft a catchy and caustic style of their own best described as, "Ballpit Rock." Think a post-millennial Blink-182 unafraid to take inspiration from memes and modern pop culture and you're halfway there… "Veronica is the embodiment of everything we observe and question in society" Oli explains. "We poke holes in the ideas that are shoved down our throats by the world around us, and we push our commentary to highlight the absurdity of modern values." So, jump in the Ballpit with Pushing Veronica — you just might have the time of your life. "This is all about being your authentic self," the guys agree. "We welcome you into our revolution!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock N Roll was meant to say something, to be something, to scream - It is time to hit the BALLPIT! Pushing Veronica is a band of youthful new blood rebellion and their latest single "Cancel Cult" cuts through the red tape of control and slashes the tires of authoritative regime. The story sung in "Cancel Cult" along with the visual overtures of A Clockwork Orange found in their video creates a surgent force that displays exactly where in the realm of castigated directives one can just jump. Let's just hit the Ball Pit Rock button, shall we?Produced by - Brian Steele Medina,Video Director and Cinematographer- SON Studios, Music Video - Shane O'Neal and Deed DeBruno'"Cancel Cult" is a sarcastic ode to the mass hysteria and hopeless permanence of cancel culture. We incorporated our alternative rock, pop punk, and emo influences from bands like My Chemical Romance, Badflower, and Green Day into this song with theatrical vocals, soaring horns, and anthemic chants. On this track, we laugh about Facebook flagging us just because of our band name and the implications of Alexa listening in on private moments, and we explore the existential dread of being alive today. Though we believe victims should be able to speak up and people should take responsibility for their actions, by declaring someone 'over,' our culture perpetuates hopelessness and robs the opportunity to learn from mistakes."' - Pushing VeronicaAs what passes for modern "Rock 'n' Roll" gets more uptight, inoffensive, and corporate, we must look to the youth for some guidance and a whole lot of help! Not even close to legal drinking age (but musically intoxicating nonetheless), Southern California upstarts Pushing Veronica encourage the sort of uninhibited irreverence that's worthy of chanting along to in unison. The quartet — Oli Litner [vocals, guitar] Julien Silvas [vocals, guitar] Noah Rozansky [bass] and Brady Ward [drums] craft a catchy and caustic style of their own best described as, "Ballpit Rock." Think a post-millennial Blink-182 unafraid to take inspiration from memes and modern pop culture and you're halfway there… "Veronica is the embodiment of everything we observe and question in society" Oli explains. "We poke holes in the ideas that are shoved down our throats by the world around us, and we push our commentary to highlight the absurdity of modern values." So, jump in the Ballpit with Pushing Veronica — you just might have the time of your life. "This is all about being your authentic self," the guys agree. "We welcome you into our revolution!"



