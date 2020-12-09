The Serenad3 Perform Silent Night With Gloria Estefan And David Foster On Debut Album Christmas Serenade





Their new Christmas album, Christmas Serenade, available on all of your favorite music outlets including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Serenad3 is the magnificent trio who recently released their debut album, Christmas Serenade, just in time for the holidays. The premiere-featured single is Silent Night, arranged and accompanied by music legend David Foster and performed with the incomparable Gloria Estefan.When the three multi-talented members of The Serenad3, Fernando Varela, Craig Irvin and Devin Eatmon, recorded this compilation of Christmas classics, David Foster said it's "A spectacular Christmas album. Every song, a masterpiece. It's a magical musical journey." And Silent Night reunited Varela with Gloria Estefan after having performed at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Award Celebration honoring both Gloria and Emilio Estefan, in which they both, "loved his performance."Fernando Varela's immense talent as a tenor and showman has taken him throughout the world, having performed in front of sold-out audiences in premier opera houses, theatres and arenas to standing ovations. He has trained with opera's renowned classical icons and has toured worldwide with Grammy Award-Winning producer David Foster. Audiences will also recognize Varela as a finalist on America's Got Talent, in which even Howard Stern could not deny his God-given talents. Varela can also be seen featured on both Foster's Netflix and his PBS Special. He has performed among superstars including Lionel Richie, Sarah Brightman, Babyface, Gladys Knight, Neil Diamond, The Beach Boys, Steven Tyler, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and Chaka Kahn. Oprah Winfrey, upon hearing Varela perform said "It's like listening to the sound of God."When asked about reuniting with Foster and Estefan once again, Varela stated "Silent Night is a magical song and being able to collaborate with two of my biggest mentors, Gloria Estefan and David Foster, has been a career-defining moment. They have both been such positive influences in my life and I am eternally grateful for their friendship and for lending us their iconic talent on this wondrous record." Craig Irvin brings a vibrant sound and commitment to every performance. Opera News has hailed his "rich, resonant baritone" while Opera Wire says that "watching a performer like Craig Irvin up close only adds to the thrill of hearing him sing." Irvin has performed with the best opera companies in the country, including Chicago Lyric, LA Opera, Minnesota Opera, Philadelphia Opera, and Atlanta Opera.Devin Eatmon, with his rich tenor voice, has performed with the Central Florida Lyric Opera, at the burgeoning Opera in the Ozarks and at The Aspen Music Festival. Eatmon has been under the tutelage of former San Francisco Opera starting bass-baritone, David Okerlund. Eatmon was to begin a program with The Santa Fe Opera in their premier of Huang Ruo's M. Butterfly. Currently, he is performing as an artist-in-residence for Opera Colorado's 2020-2021 season.Their new Christmas album, Christmas Serenade, available on all of your favorite music outlets including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and many more. To find out more about The Serenad3, visit www.TheSerenad3.com



