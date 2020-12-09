Charlotte Grayson Releases Festive Cover Of The Pretenders' '2000 Miles'









Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/charlottegraysonmusic/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This release came out of the blue! As her label explains: "We were just putting the final touches to Charlotte's first single from her new album (dropping in Jan/Feb 2021) when she sent us the session track (on November 24th) of '2000 Miles' (recorded for a local arts project). We loved it so much we decided to push for release in time for Christmas. Within a week we had the track mastered, gained permission to officially release from The Pretenders, created a video and set the release date (11th December)." Charlotte Grayson is a Singer Songwriter from Hartlepool, on the North East coast of England. She started gigging at 14, initially performing on the local open mic circuit. She quickly gathered a reputation and was soon playing gigs for some of the areas most renowned independent promoters.In 2016 she completed a half finished Melanie Martinez song 'Where Do Babies Come From', her first foray into song writing. The video of this session has over 350K views on YouTube and continues to grow. Charlotte signed to Shy Bairn Records in 2018 and released 2 digital singles in the same year ('Maybe' & 'Something To Miss'). She performed her first BBC Introducing Session the same year, on the back of which 'Maybe' became 'Track of the Week' gaining daytime airplay.In March 2019 Charlotte (aged 18) decamped into the studio with her newly recruited band to record her first album. They recorded 14 tracks in an intensive 5 day session. The songs have been mixed, mastered and produced by Mark Aubrey (previously head engineer at Ray Davies Konk Studio's & EMI Publishing) who has worked with a wide range of artists including Kylie Minogue, Bloc Party, Elastica, Mr Hudson, So Solid Crew & The Sugababes.The result is a fine collection of songs that takes in several influences while staying true to Charlotte's core sound. From country ballads (Old Flame, Grow Old, Goodbye), Indie Jangle Pop (Tip Toe, All You Had To Do), 50's Rock'n'Roll ballads (Love You Anymore), Indie Rock (Sorry) and a nod towards Motown (People). All of which showcase Charlotte's melodic pop sensibilities and smart, storytelling lyrical style.Grow Track Listing:1. TipToe2. All You Had To Do3. Drunk Girls4. Goodbye5. Grow Old6. What I Mean7. My Side Of The Street8. People9. Old Flame10. Sorry11. Flat12. Love you Anymore13. Party Of A Life14. Agree To DisagreeSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/22JX8ur51ipzZA6R0fYpVx?si=ggepW4hVQLW4ZtaWXBDpRQSoundcloud:https://soundcloud.com/charlottegraysonmusicYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6gcNrtN3Ee-5MGxawsJDAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteGraysonMusicInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/charlottegraysonmusic/



