Jamie Cullum Breaks Guinness World Record For Biggest Music Lesson Ever Held; Joined By Guests Robbie Williams, Sigrid & Dodie





Jamie says, "I am passionate about music education for all and also an evolving student of music myself only having come to the more technical side of music theory in the last couple of years. Even the very simplest things are very new to me. I hope this lesson gave everyone who took part, from the very beginner to the more advanced something they can take away with them and was fun in the process. I loved putting it together and would love to do more in the future like this. The technology now allows this to happen on such a large scale. It's really exciting.



Drawing listeners into a world imbued with seasonal sophistication, Jamie's latest album, The Pianoman at Christmas out now via Island Records, features 10 original songs played by 57 of Britain's best musicians. The album was recorded in Abbey Road's famous Studio 2 and is produced by Greg Wells whose The Greatest Showman soundtrack spent 28 weeks at number 1.



Jamie appears on the album cover with his wife, the author



Speaking on the album release, Jamie said: "So much of the Christmas music we all love is stuffed full of all the things I am really drawn to in songs. Our ears seem ready from December onwards for big bands, huge orchestras, beautiful chord changes and focused, timeless lyrics. It is a world of classic songwriting that I have been operating in since the beginning of my career. So I set myself the task to try and write ten, original Christmas songs that used these skills and obsessions to create something uncynical and adventurous, full of the joys and complexities of the season, that could be something you feel like reaching for every year. I have been so lucky that every corner of this record has been touched by the world's best - from the legendary Studio 2 at Abbey Road, to the engineers, the arrangers, the producer and mixer. I hope the care, attention to detail and sheer joy that we put into this record will bring a little magic this Christmas."



Meeting Jamie's sharp songwriting with an army of orchestral percussion, The Pianoman at Christmas is a joyful homage to the festive season. Through delights 'Hang Your Lights', 'So Many Santas', 'Christmas Never Gets Old' and more, Jamie intwines playful Christmas lyrical imagery in an album to be enjoyed by the whole family.



Jamie surprised Amazon



The Pianoman at Christmas follows the 2019 release of Jamie's ninth studio album and most introspective work to date Taller. Jamie entwined funk, pop and gospel influences on Taller and the release saw him bravely explore personal subject matters with a fresh sense of authenticity, each song reflecting a desire to grow, learn and explore life. The album went on to land in the top 20, was lauded by the likes of The Sunday Times and The Arts Desk for its 'sublime' songwriting and it even picked up an Ivor Novello award for the prescient 'Age of Anxiety' from the project.



Jamie commenced the electrifying Taller live experience in February 2020 and is set to resume the UK and European tour in 2021 playing the likes of London's Palladium and Manchester's Bridgewater Hall - full dates below.



With 11 million album sales to date, Jamie is a celebrated musician the world over with loyal fans in every corner of the globe. With a career spanning over 20 years, his legendary live shows have seen him perform and work alongside artists as diverse as Herbie Hancock, Pharrell Williams,



The Pianoman at Christmas Tracklist:

1. It's Christmas

2. Beautiful, Altogether

3. Hang Your lights

4. The Jolly Fat Man

5. The Pianoman at Christmas

6. Turn On The Lights

7. So Many Santas

8. Christmas Never Gets Old

9. How Do You Fly?

10. Christmas Caught Me Crying



UK DATES

17th April 2021 - Cardiff, St David's Hall

18th April 2021 - Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall

19th April 2021 - Oxford, New Theatre

21st April 2021 - London, Palladium

22nd April 2021 - London Palladium

26th April 2021 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

27th April 2021 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

29th April 2021 - Gateshead, Sage One



EU TOUR DATES

2nd May 2021 - Germany, Wendelstein, Eventhalle Jazz & Blues open

3rd May 2021 - Germany, Gronau, Bürgerhalle, Jazzfest

4th May 2021 - Germany, Berlin, Tempodrom

10th May 2021 - Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall

11th May 2021 - Germany, Ludwigshafen, Feierabendhaus

12th May 2021 - Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal

14th May 2021 - Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

16th May 2021 - Poland, Wroclaw,

18th May 2021 - Germany, Munich, Philharmonie

24th May 2021 - Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

2nd June 2021 - Czech Republic, Prague, O2 Universum

3rd June 2021 - Germany, Hamburg, Stadtpark

7th November 2021 -Germany, Aalener JazzFest

8th November 2021 -Germany, Hannover, Kuppelsaal

10th November 2021 - Germany, Leverkusener Forum Jazzstage

11th November 2021 - Germany, Leverkusener Forum Jazzstage

12th November 2021 - Germany, Ingolstadt, Festsaal, Ingolstädter Jazz Days

24th November 2021 - Monaco, Monte Carlo, Opera Garnier, Monte Carlo Jazz Festival. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the wake of releasing his new album The Pianoman at Christmas, multi-platinum selling musician and multi-instrumentalist Jamie Cullum has continued to help lift Christmas spirits today by breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest music lesson ever held. Jamie hosted the virtual music lesson this afternoon, teaching 2,282 people how to play the carol 'In The Bleak Midwinter', smashing the target of 1,500 viewers, and was joined by special guests including Robbie Williams, Sigrid and Dodie. The event, which raised money for charity Age UK, took place in association with Bonza, a new generation resource for music in schools, supporting teachers and learners alike and led by some of the world's best known artists.Jamie says, "I am passionate about music education for all and also an evolving student of music myself only having come to the more technical side of music theory in the last couple of years. Even the very simplest things are very new to me. I hope this lesson gave everyone who took part, from the very beginner to the more advanced something they can take away with them and was fun in the process. I loved putting it together and would love to do more in the future like this. The technology now allows this to happen on such a large scale. It's really exciting. Massive thanks to BonzaMusic who designed the lesson and helped (me) deliver it - they did an amazing job combining great learning with great fun."Drawing listeners into a world imbued with seasonal sophistication, Jamie's latest album, The Pianoman at Christmas out now via Island Records, features 10 original songs played by 57 of Britain's best musicians. The album was recorded in Abbey Road's famous Studio 2 and is produced by Greg Wells whose The Greatest Showman soundtrack spent 28 weeks at number 1.Jamie appears on the album cover with his wife, the author Sophie Dahl, creating a cinematic and timeless image in collaboration with the photographer Jane Hilton.Speaking on the album release, Jamie said: "So much of the Christmas music we all love is stuffed full of all the things I am really drawn to in songs. Our ears seem ready from December onwards for big bands, huge orchestras, beautiful chord changes and focused, timeless lyrics. It is a world of classic songwriting that I have been operating in since the beginning of my career. So I set myself the task to try and write ten, original Christmas songs that used these skills and obsessions to create something uncynical and adventurous, full of the joys and complexities of the season, that could be something you feel like reaching for every year. I have been so lucky that every corner of this record has been touched by the world's best - from the legendary Studio 2 at Abbey Road, to the engineers, the arrangers, the producer and mixer. I hope the care, attention to detail and sheer joy that we put into this record will bring a little magic this Christmas."Meeting Jamie's sharp songwriting with an army of orchestral percussion, The Pianoman at Christmas is a joyful homage to the festive season. Through delights 'Hang Your Lights', 'So Many Santas', 'Christmas Never Gets Old' and more, Jamie intwines playful Christmas lyrical imagery in an album to be enjoyed by the whole family.Jamie surprised Amazon Music listeners this month with an exclusive Amazon Original reimagined version of 'In The Bleak Midwinter'. The track is part of Amazon's slate of brand-new Christmas content for listeners including releases from Justin Bieber, Jess Glynne, Mary J. Blige and Carrie Underwood.The Pianoman at Christmas follows the 2019 release of Jamie's ninth studio album and most introspective work to date Taller. Jamie entwined funk, pop and gospel influences on Taller and the release saw him bravely explore personal subject matters with a fresh sense of authenticity, each song reflecting a desire to grow, learn and explore life. The album went on to land in the top 20, was lauded by the likes of The Sunday Times and The Arts Desk for its 'sublime' songwriting and it even picked up an Ivor Novello award for the prescient 'Age of Anxiety' from the project.Jamie commenced the electrifying Taller live experience in February 2020 and is set to resume the UK and European tour in 2021 playing the likes of London's Palladium and Manchester's Bridgewater Hall - full dates below.With 11 million album sales to date, Jamie is a celebrated musician the world over with loyal fans in every corner of the globe. With a career spanning over 20 years, his legendary live shows have seen him perform and work alongside artists as diverse as Herbie Hancock, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and IDLES - Jamie writing on the latter's latest album Ultra Mono. The success of Jamie's major label breakthrough, Twentysomething in 2003 and its follow up Catching Tales saw him nominated for a BRIT, Grammy and numerous other awards around the world. In addition to his enduringly successful recording career, Jamie has also established himself as a multi-award winning music broadcaster; his BBC Radio 2 show celebrated its 10th year on air this year.The Pianoman at Christmas Tracklist:1. It's Christmas2. Beautiful, Altogether3. Hang Your lights4. The Jolly Fat Man5. The Pianoman at Christmas6. Turn On The Lights7. So Many Santas8. Christmas Never Gets Old9. How Do You Fly?10. Christmas Caught Me CryingUK DATES17th April 2021 - Cardiff, St David's Hall18th April 2021 - Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall19th April 2021 - Oxford, New Theatre21st April 2021 - London, Palladium22nd April 2021 - London Palladium26th April 2021 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall27th April 2021 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall29th April 2021 - Gateshead, Sage OneEU TOUR DATES2nd May 2021 - Germany, Wendelstein, Eventhalle Jazz & Blues open3rd May 2021 - Germany, Gronau, Bürgerhalle, Jazzfest4th May 2021 - Germany, Berlin, Tempodrom10th May 2021 - Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall11th May 2021 - Germany, Ludwigshafen, Feierabendhaus12th May 2021 - Belgium, Brussels, Cirque Royal14th May 2021 - Netherlands, Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal16th May 2021 - Poland, Wroclaw, National forum of Music18th May 2021 - Germany, Munich, Philharmonie24th May 2021 - Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle2nd June 2021 - Czech Republic, Prague, O2 Universum3rd June 2021 - Germany, Hamburg, Stadtpark7th November 2021 -Germany, Aalener JazzFest8th November 2021 -Germany, Hannover, Kuppelsaal10th November 2021 - Germany, Leverkusener Forum Jazzstage11th November 2021 - Germany, Leverkusener Forum Jazzstage12th November 2021 - Germany, Ingolstadt, Festsaal, Ingolstädter Jazz Days24th November 2021 - Monaco, Monte Carlo, Opera Garnier, Monte Carlo Jazz Festival.



