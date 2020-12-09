Sammy Johnson Announces New Album 'Cool & Easy'



"'Cool & Easy' is so many things," said Sammy Johnson. "It's the rekindling of my love for reggae music, it's my first reggae full album and it is a true authentic expression of how reggae music has touched my life and blessed me with the opportunity to do what I love."



Sammy continues, "I know the world is in such a fragile state right now. As easy as it would have been for me to reflect on that, I felt so strongly to consciously create something that would provide a place of refuge, peace, love and happiness. I'm so proud of this album and I pray that you receive it with all the love and good vibes it's wrapped up in."



While Johnson is known for his genre-bending skills, he pays tribute to reggae and his icons on "Cool & Easy", bringing his signature croon to catchy, timeless beats. A staple at reggae festivals,



While the COVID-19 pandemic forced most musicians to slow down,

Pre-order / Pre-save Cool & Easy single here: https://fanlink.to/sjcoolandeasy



Sammy Johnson's "Cool & Easy" track list is as follows:

1 - Come a

2 - She's a Keeper

3 - It's Alright

4 - For Your Love

5 - I Don't Wanna Know

6 - If You Knew

7 - Could You Be

8 - Cool & Easy

9 - The Edge

10 - Cool & Easy feat. Eli-Mac

https://sammyjohnsonmusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/sammyjohnsonmusic

https://twitter.com/SammyJ_Musik

