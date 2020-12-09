Jack Harlow Taps Big Sean For 'Way Out' Video





Hailed by The FADER as a, "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 22-year-old, Louisville, KY native



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "This song was birthed during a period when I was asking Jetson to push the tempo on his beats. I was in love with the way he placed the high octave 808s. I recorded the hook really quickly, almost just as a careless idea. We saved the session and moved on right after I laid the chorus. The next day I came in the studio and the first thing my engineer Nickie did was press play on the idea and I fell in love with it. I really have to credit him for reviving the song. Fast forward, I'm finishing up my album and Big Sean DMs me after " Tyler Herro " comes out. I pulled up to his house in LA a few days later and played him "Way Out." He knocked out his verse right in front of me. As a longtime Big Sean fan, it's an honor to have him be a part of my debut album," Harlow said.

Hailed by The FADER as a, "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 22-year-old, Louisville, KY native Jack Harlow has seen a meteoric rise since the release of his 3x-Platinum hit single, "WHATS POPPIN" (produced by Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz,) in early 2020. The Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper has consistently released a project each year, for the last 5 years, including 18 (2016), Gazebo (2017), Loose (2018), which received a Best Mixtape nomination at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, Confetti (2019), featuring the Bryson Tiller-assisted "THRU THE NIGHT" and Sweet Action EP (2020), released on the same day as Harlow's 22nd birthday.

As one of 2020's biggest break out stars, Harlow made his national television debut in February 2020 performing "WHATS POPPIN" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song's official remix, featuring Lil Wayne, DaBaby and Tory Lanez spent 13 straight weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #2, while topping the charts at both Rhythm & Urban radio and peaking in the top 20 at Top 40 radio. "WHATS POPPIN" has garnered over 1 billion streams since its release, making it one of 2020's most streamed songs to date. Also, this year, Harlow graced the cover of XXL's coveted Freshman issue, was nominated and performed at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and most recently received a pair of nominations each at both the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards and the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Jack's blockbuster year continued as he received his first GRAMMY nomination for "WHATS POPPIN" in the Best Rap Performance category.




