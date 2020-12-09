Yungblud Shares Vevo Live Performance Video For 'Mars'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo announces the release of YUNGBLUD's live performance of "mars" off his new album Weird! This new video follows yesterday's release of "superdeadfriends," and will be followed by tomorrow's release of "it's quiet in beverly hills."



As an artist and songwriter, Yungblud lives to stir up the raw energy of rebellion. With his frenetic take on alt-pop equally inspired by punk, hip-hop, and UK garage, Yungblud makes brilliant use of his breakneck flow and tongue-in-cheek attitude, delivering pointed lyrics without ever getting heavy-handed. "I want my music to always have a message, but I don't want to preach to anybody," says Yungblud, otherwise known as Dominic Harrison. "When people preach to me, I completely switch off-like, 'Why are you trying to tell me to do?' This music's just an outburst of emotion and anger, and everything else going on in my head."



Born in Yorkshire, Harrison first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs when he was ten. At 16 he moved to London, then spent the next few years struggling to define his musical vision. But after reconnecting with the firebrand artists that first compelled him to make music - The Clash, Arctic Monkeys, N.W.A - he felt unstoppably inspired. That inspiration led to the eventual release of his 2017 debut, "King Charles."



Since then, YUNGBLUD has created his own blend of alternative rock: poetry, guitar-hooks and break-beats with a fierce determination to make a dent in pop-culture. Startlingly bold yet emotionally grounded, he drops a grenade on listeners and imprints himself in their minds.



"MARS" is now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.



