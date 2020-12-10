Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 10/12/2020

Honduras Announces Dec. 19 Livestream Performance

Honduras Announces Dec. 19 Livestream Performance
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn garage-punk quartet Honduras has announced a live stream performance to take place on December 19, at 9:00 PM EST via Launch. Tickets for the digital stream are available now.

"To put an end to a very odd year we are having a Farewell 2020 show with proceeds going to Girls Club," says the band. "There's an option to buy a ticket bundle that includes your very own 1 of 1 vintage Honduras tie-dye tee! We will also be debuting our new lineup. Hope to see you there!"

From Bushwick basement to opening slots for Blur and Interpol, the band Honduras has remained a fixture in Brooklyn's DIY community. Their propulsive, dreamy punk sound has been featured in Tony Hawk's skate videos and games as well as on the airwaves of Sirius XMU. Honduras has toured with pals Sunflower Bean and L.A. WITCH, and performed at festivals such as Philadelphia's Made In America. Taking inspiration from NYC's storied past, the band films the majority of its own videos, and its members all reside in Brooklyn, NY.

Livestreaming music membership service, Launch, aims to produce concerts with talented independent artists worldwide and provide them monetizable opportunities. A percentage of all proceeds will go to The Lower Eastside Girls Club, a full-service community center founded to address the historic lack of services available to young girls, offering opportunities in arts, science, leadership, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement






