News
Movies 10/12/2020

Jennifer Hudson Will Lead New Music-Driven Comedy At New Line

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jennifer Hudson is set to star in an upcoming music-driven holiday comedy recently acquired by New Line, from screenwriter Ira Madison III.
In the film, Hudson will sing Christmas standards, as well as new holiday tunes. She plays a down-and-out singer whose life is turned upside down when she is mistaken for writing the next Christmas hit.

Hudson stars in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect."

Jennifer won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Screen Actors Guild Award and an NAACP Image Award. She starred on Broadway in the recent revival of "The Color Purple."
Additional film credits include Sex and the City, Secret Life of Bees, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, and Black Nativity.

Hudson's 2008 debut album went Platinum and entered Billboard's Top 200 at No. 2 thus marking the biggest first week sales for an R&B female entry since 2004. The album was nominated for four Grammys and won for "Best R&B Album."






