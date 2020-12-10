Adam Hambrick Makes National TV Debut On ABC's 'The Bachelorette'





For more information on "The Bachelorette," visit abc.com/shows/the-bachelorette. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter Adam Hambrick made his national television debut last night on ABC's "The Bachelorette." The episode featured a special performance of one of Hambrick's newest songs, "Between Me and the End of the World" for the newest Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams and her lucky date. Additionally, Hambrick joined Tayshia on the 'Click Bait' Podcast last week speaking more about how much the performance meant to him. Hambrick will also be joining "The Ben and Ashley | Almost Famous" podcast later today.Written by Hambrick alone, "Between Me and the End of the World" is a heartfelt tribute to Hambrick's wife, a physician assistant who has been treating patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and what it has been like for Adam watching her help those in need despite the risk to her own self.Adam's most recent projects, Top Down, Southbound (released this past September) and Love Is Quicksand (released this past October), are both comprised of two songs each. Adam playfully describes the projects as 'Flipsides,' a series of two track releases bound together by a common thread. Adam will release a final 'Flipside' at the beginning of 2021, culminating into a complete body of work.Capitol Records Nashville / Buena Vista Records' Adam grew up in both Mississippi and Arkansas, being influenced by artists such as Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, John Mayer and The Foo Fighters. From an early age, Adam's musical roots were grounded in the church singing hymns with his family, where his dad was a Baptist pastor and his mom played piano. After graduating from the University of Central Arkansas, the singer-songwriter made an appearance on KATV's Good Morning Arkansas, a local Little Rock, Arkansas ABC affiliate, where fellow Arkansas-native and country star Justin Moore happened to be watching and was impressed by Adam's unique voice and distinctive songs. Soon after, Justin's producer Jeremy Stover reached out opening the door for Adam to move to Nashville and pursue music full-time. Adam has written a multitude of songs and has received numerous cuts for other artists including Miranda Lambert and Eli Young Band, as well as, No. 1 hits for Dan + Shay ("How Not To") and Justin Moore ("Somebody Else Will"). Adam has continued to hone his songwriting and vocal skills, while performing live with artists including Brett Young, Jordan Davis, LANCO, and more. Adam released his first two singles "Rockin' All Night Long" and "Forever Ain't Long Enough."To learn more about Adam Hambrick visit www.AdamHambrick.comOn ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelorette," one lucky woman is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible Bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she has found the one, will there be a proposal - and will she say yes? Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.For more information on "The Bachelorette," visit abc.com/shows/the-bachelorette.



