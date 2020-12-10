Soul Singer/Songwriter Alex Harris Releases Holiday Single "Every Day Will Be Like A Holiday"



This new track was written by



EVERY DAY WILL BE LIKE A HOLIDAY is available on streaming and download platforms now. "In the toughest of time, we can find hope and create 'magic' no matter the circumstances. This year we are reminded more than ever that the holiday is not about gifts, glitz, and glamour but about connecting with the ones we love and sharing our love with each other. When we learn to appreciate all the blessings we have, Everyday really does feel like a holiday," states Alex.



Alex continues to enjoy the success of his recently released EP, "FREQUENCY", while celebrating the rave reviews to his new music video "FALLING FOR YOU", currently playing on BET SOUL, BETher and several other outlets.



"FREQUENCY, was born out of my personal experience. Each day, I practice challenging myself to discover new ways to raise positive vibrations that reverberates love and positivity. So, when creating the record, I wanted to write, produce and perform music that I felt would not only mirror or reflect my personal experiences and practices, but inspire others when listening to the music as well", mentions Alex. "I believe that music is one of the most powerful frequencies of the universe. Therefore, its frequencies can evoke various emotions that can lead to inspiring the human spirit to love, hope or heal", he adds.



The six-song EP, includes songs that range from love ballads about finding love to being in love, social justice, loving our neighbors, and celebrating family. "Creating this body of work means a lot to me because it was 'born' during the national 'lockdown' amid the pandemic, COVID. Without a recording engineer or assistant on hand, I had to figure out next steps. I ordered recording equipment and set-up a mini-recording studio in the comfort of my home and started working on songs and more songs, until I felt that my mission was accomplished. It was about lots of file sharing via email with the producers and lots of back and forth, but it was done", recalls Harris. "It was a labor of love for all involved in making this record happen and I am so grateful. This body of work has another level of meaning because of the process it took to get to this point and I hope that when one listens to the music, the passion and the love is felt".

AH Frequency EP Cover Artwork



"FREQUENCY" Tracklist:

1. Rollin'

2. Falling for You

3. Cry to Me

4. Feel Some Kind of Way (FSKOW)

5. Entangled

6. Humanity



Alex Harris is a modern soul singer with Gospel roots and is revered as one of the leading creative architects and performers of 'New Age Soul' music. 'New Age Soul' music offers a spiritual revival to uplift humanity ensconced in healing, hope, renewal, freedom, and love. "I believe that music is one of the three most powerful elements of the universe because it has the power to raise the frequency of humans

through rhythm, melody, and sound."



