Tin Star: Liverpool - Original Soundtrack From Constructive





Adrian Corker's bold, heavily textured score for Tin Star: Liverpool gets a limited release on 300 neon yellow vinyl. Working with a 12-piece string section as well as brass and percussion, Corker draws out a rich palette of volatile sonics from the very edge of playable. Analog tape processing helps re-shape things further, slowing and stretching the sound giving rise to unusual shapes and colours. And woven amongst all this are field recordings by Corker and renowned sound recordist Chris Watson, who also did field recordings for HBO's Chernobyl series soundtrack by Hildur Guðnadóttir, which went on to win the 2020 GRAMMY for "Best Score



At the end of series two, which is currently available to watch on demand on Sky and streaming service NOW TV, Jack (Tim Roth) and



"Tin Star: Liverpool is the last chapter in Tin Star and moves the location from the wide-open spaces of Canada to the urban landscape of post-industrial Liverpool in the U.K. I knew that I wanted to replace the predominantly acoustic ensemble sound from the first two seasons with something that reflected this, while retaining some of the original Tin Star feel," says Adrian Corker.



Corker explains how he accomplished this sound: "12-piece string ensembles are combined with a trio of brass, percussion played on oil drums, and Russian synthesisers. Ensemble recordings made in London, were then played back in different locations and rooms that were used for the Tin Star shoot in Liverpool and re-recorded using a 360-degree mic array by Chris Watson. These were then used for composition alongside the other recordings, combined with analog tape processing and some more of Chris's field recordings."



This was Corker's third time working with many of the same players, each time developing the language into new imaginings of the same core ideas. Soloists include Aisha Orazbayeva, Richard Jones (Ligeti Quartet), Eloisa Fleur-Thom (12 Ensemble), Lucy Railton and



Bandcamp: https://snvariations.bandcamp.com/album/tin-star-liverpool-original-score

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5IMpeLr6QxUQBG0IwdkYbx?si=XiVsUjX3QZWNGEU0f4jUkA

iTunes/Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/tin-star-liverpool-music-from-the-original-tv-series/1535270335



Adrian Corker is a musician and composer living in London. He has written extensively to picture on award-winning film and TV projects, whilst also curating live events and releasing his music via diverse labels including his own imprint, SN Variations. His recent TV credits include all series of Rowan Joffe's Tin Star for Sky Atlantic, with the upcoming third instalment set to be released later this year. Adrian's rich, adventurous and unpredictable soundtrack to the contemporary western series was released on Silva Screen Records last year, and Joffe has himself remarked that 'without Adrian's music, the show would be incomplete.' Other TV work includes both seasons of BBC period drama The Village, starring Maxine Peake and John Simm, and Octagon Films' Clean Break. Adrian's film credits include critically-acclaimed scores for arthouse film The Have-Nots, Charles Garrad's Waiting for You, Tim Plester's documentary film Way of the Morris, and his collaboration with composer Paul Conboy and the late director



TRACK LIST:

Pursuit

Wedding Invite

Magic Hour

I'm Coming for You

Bring the Ice

You Can't Be There

Container

You Are a Murderer Part 1

The Basement

Who Would Do This?

The Beach

Tell Me How

Leaving

They Burned Him

Off the Roof

You Are a Murderer Part 2

Are They Still Here?

Said She Was Dead

Dodgems (The End). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Constructive (a new sister label of SN Variations) is thrilled to share the news that its first official soundtrack release is now available on digital: Adrian Corker's original score for the third season of the Sky original drama Tin Star, co-produced by Gaumont Television UK and Kudos and created by Rowan Joffe. Tin Star: Liverpool is now available on all digital streaming platforms. A vinyl release is forthcoming on February 20, 2021, with pre-order available now on Bandcamp. The series premieres in the UK today, December 10, and will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.Adrian Corker's bold, heavily textured score for Tin Star: Liverpool gets a limited release on 300 neon yellow vinyl. Working with a 12-piece string section as well as brass and percussion, Corker draws out a rich palette of volatile sonics from the very edge of playable. Analog tape processing helps re-shape things further, slowing and stretching the sound giving rise to unusual shapes and colours. And woven amongst all this are field recordings by Corker and renowned sound recordist Chris Watson, who also did field recordings for HBO's Chernobyl series soundtrack by Hildur Guðnadóttir, which went on to win the 2020 GRAMMY for "Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media."At the end of series two, which is currently available to watch on demand on Sky and streaming service NOW TV, Jack (Tim Roth) and Angela (Genevieve O'Reilly) are forced to reveal a devastating truth to their daughter, Anna (Abigail Lawrie); and now the family's dark history is catching up with them in their native Liverpool as their ultimate nemesis arrives on their doorstep. Jack, Angela and Anna return to the UK twenty years after leaving to confront the sinister truth they ran from. The secrets they hold threaten a group of dangerous criminals who are still operating in the city."Tin Star: Liverpool is the last chapter in Tin Star and moves the location from the wide-open spaces of Canada to the urban landscape of post-industrial Liverpool in the U.K. I knew that I wanted to replace the predominantly acoustic ensemble sound from the first two seasons with something that reflected this, while retaining some of the original Tin Star feel," says Adrian Corker.Corker explains how he accomplished this sound: "12-piece string ensembles are combined with a trio of brass, percussion played on oil drums, and Russian synthesisers. Ensemble recordings made in London, were then played back in different locations and rooms that were used for the Tin Star shoot in Liverpool and re-recorded using a 360-degree mic array by Chris Watson. These were then used for composition alongside the other recordings, combined with analog tape processing and some more of Chris's field recordings."This was Corker's third time working with many of the same players, each time developing the language into new imaginings of the same core ideas. Soloists include Aisha Orazbayeva, Richard Jones (Ligeti Quartet), Eloisa Fleur-Thom (12 Ensemble), Lucy Railton and Petter Eldh. Ensemble playing by Orchestrate (Mica Levi, Bobby Krlic).Bandcamp: https://snvariations.bandcamp.com/album/tin-star-liverpool-original-scoreSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5IMpeLr6QxUQBG0IwdkYbx?si=XiVsUjX3QZWNGEU0f4jUkAiTunes/Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/tin-star-liverpool-music-from-the-original-tv-series/1535270335Adrian Corker is a musician and composer living in London. He has written extensively to picture on award-winning film and TV projects, whilst also curating live events and releasing his music via diverse labels including his own imprint, SN Variations. His recent TV credits include all series of Rowan Joffe's Tin Star for Sky Atlantic, with the upcoming third instalment set to be released later this year. Adrian's rich, adventurous and unpredictable soundtrack to the contemporary western series was released on Silva Screen Records last year, and Joffe has himself remarked that 'without Adrian's music, the show would be incomplete.' Other TV work includes both seasons of BBC period drama The Village, starring Maxine Peake and John Simm, and Octagon Films' Clean Break. Adrian's film credits include critically-acclaimed scores for arthouse film The Have-Nots, Charles Garrad's Waiting for You, Tim Plester's documentary film Way of the Morris, and his collaboration with composer Paul Conboy and the late director Antonia Bird on Face, Ravenous, The Hamburg Cell and BAFTA award-winning Care.TRACK LIST:PursuitWedding InviteMagic HourI'm Coming for YouBring the IceYou Can't Be ThereContainerYou Are a Murderer Part 1The BasementWho Would Do This?The BeachTell Me HowLeavingThey Burned HimOff the RoofYou Are a Murderer Part 2Are They Still Here?Said She Was DeadDodgems (The End).



